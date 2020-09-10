Queen Elizabeth’s Country Home Will Become a Drive-in Movie Theater for One Weekend

Queen Elizabeth is getting creative amid the coronavirus pandemic, inviting guests for a new socially distanced event at her country home, Sandringham. The expansive estate, which normally houses the royal family during their holiday getaways, will host a drive-in movie this month with films for all ages to enjoy.

The estate’s official website explains that parking spots will be given to ticket holders on a first-come, first-serve basis. Each spot will offer ample room and distance between vehicles, so guests can sit or stand outside as long as they stay within their designated area. For those who forget their movie snacks at home, a rotation of different food vendors will be on-site each day.

Movies scheduled for the three-day event starting Sept. 25, include "1917," "Rocketman," "The Greatest Showman," "Moana," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "A Star is Born," and more. Pricing for the event starts at £32.50 (about $42) per car, while moviegoers can splurge for the premium ticket (about $10 more) for a larger parking spot, chairs, a table, and popcorn. Movie times are 1 p.m., 5 p.m., and 9 p.m.

According to Architectural Digest, a press release from Buckingham Palace stated that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip will be visiting Sandringham during the second half of September. While they may be on the premises, it’s unlikely that the pair will make an appearance at the drive-in.

Other fall and winter events scheduled at Sandringham include apple picking in the estate’s orchards, a nighttime stroll through the property, which will be illuminated by a special light display, and a Christmas market with food, crafts, and gifts. The Sandringham estate is located in Norfolk, about 100 miles north of London.