This Japanese Flower Festival Almost Doesn't Look Real

Japan in the springtime is a flowerstalker ’s dream.There are the world-famous cherry blossoms opening their petals across the country; there are fairy tale-style tunnels of wisteria in Kitakyushu's Kawachi Fuji Gardens. And then there is the bloom happening at Hitsujiyama Park in the Fuji Five Lakes region, where vivid swaths of flowering moss carpet the ground in swirls of magentas and lavenders.If you can’t make it this season, we’ve gathered some of the most stunning photos of past years’ blooms below. Scrolling is just one letter away from strolling, after all.