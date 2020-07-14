Paris Is Hosting a Floating Movie Night on the Banks of the Seine

As drive-ins become more popular in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Paris is coming up with an even more unique way to enjoy the cinema while social distancing.

Let’s call it: a float-in.

According to Time Out, Paris is putting up the city’s first-ever Cinéma sur l’Eau (Cinema on the Water) on the Canal de l’Ourcq on July 18 at 7:30 p.m. local time. The cinema will offer 38 red-and-white electric boats for up to 150 people to sit in and enjoy a movie on the water.

This event coincides with Paris Plages, an initiative that turns the Parc Rives de Seine and the Bassin de la Villette into an urban beach. The event is also organized by MK2, a local cinema chain, according to Time Out.

Guests will be able to sit in groups of two, four, or six in the boats, as long as all are part of the same family or group of friends, Time Out reported. This way, the outdoor cinema can ensure safe social distancing. The best part? Getting onto a boat won’t cost any money, though groups will be chosen via a lottery. Lucky guests will also be served ice cream before boarding their boat.

But even if you can’t get onto a boat, up to 150 extra guests will be able to sit in deck chairs on one of the docks across from the screen on the canal. The event organizers have chosen Gilles Lellouche’s 2018 film, "Le Grand Bain," a comedy about a middle-aged group of friends who decide to try synchronized swimming, according to Time Out.