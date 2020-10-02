NYC’s Governors Island Is Hosting Champagne Movie Night Sleepovers This Fall

Veuve Clicquot Movie Sleepovers should be on the top of your October bucket list.

New Yorkers can find an excellent fall getaway without even leaving the city.

Collective Governors Island, a glamping retreat on Governors Island in New York City, teamed up with champagne company Veuve Clicquot to create a fall hotel experience that is sure to please movie lovers and people who simply want to get a travel experience close to home.

Veuve Clicquot Movie Sleepovers are a creative way to take a small vacation within the city. This new experience includes a stay in one of the retreat’s luxuriously-appointed tents plus outdoor movies and dining.

Guests who take advantage of this sleepover experience will enjoy a “New York, We Love You” -themed outdoor dinner, a special keepsake picnic blanket, a bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne, and truffle popcorn as they watch a New York-themed film on the retreat’s front lawn.

In addition, the guests will also receive a $100 dining credit at Three Peaks Restaurant, artisanal s’mores, breakfast in their tent, and complimentary private water transport from Manhattan to Governors Island.

Movies that will be screened include some New York-based classics like "Breakfast at Tiffany’s," "When Harry Met Sally," "You’ve Got Mail," "West Side Story," "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," "Saturday Night Fever," and "Ghostbusters." Guests can also catch some more-recent hits like "Brooklyn" and "Spider-man Into The Spider-verse." Movies will be chosen based on who is on-site each night and the retreat’s staff is very flexible and open to recommendations from guests.

Collective Governors Island closes for the season at the end of October, so this package is only available for the fall season. Outdoor movies will be shown from Sunday to Thursday, all at 8:30 p.m.