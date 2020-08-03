Notting Hill Carnival Is Moving Online — Here's How to Join

The famed Notting Hill Carnival may have canceled its in-person activities but that doesn’t mean it’s forgoing the celebration altogether.

Every August since 1966, Notting Hill Carnival has brought a massive celebration of arts and culture to the streets, typically welcoming two million guests throughout the party. But now, due to the spread of COVID-19, festival organizers have made the decision to end its in-person activities and go online instead.

Image zoom Hollie Adams/PA Images via Getty Images

“Due to the current coronavirus outbreak, the Notting Hill Carnival 2020 has been canceled, but some celebrations are taking place online,” the organizers wrote on the event’s website.

“Dance to the sound of steel bands and calypso music, join food and drink shows and learn more about the carnival and its people in interviews, over three days of [livestreams] on four dedicated channels,” it added.

According to event organizers, the full digital Notting Hill Carnival lineup is not yet announced, but it is promising plenty of music and entertainment throughout the weekend.

It did also share that things will begin with a “Carnival Warm-Up” on Saturday, Aug. 29 with Carnival Culture from 9 a.m. to midday, followed by the Steelpan Show, Calypso, and Groovy Soca from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Image zoom Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Then, throughout Sunday and Monday followers can join in on three different channels including the Parade Channel, the Sound System Chanel, and the Main Stage, kicking off from midday and running well into the night.

“Turn your hall into dancehall, with live sets from some of the best Notting Hill Carnival sound systems, including Volcano, Arts-A-Light and Disya Jeneration,” the team explained. “Soak up those Caribbean vibes with calypso, soca and steelpan streams from the likes of Ms Desire, Brown Sugar and Panash. Shimmy to Brazilian bands Baque de Axe and Tribo. Be treated to plenty of colorful costumes from Mas bands including The Bride Outreach, Calabash, and Flamboyan.”