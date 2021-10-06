New York Is Celebrating Its Diverse History With Events Throughout the State This Weekend

New York is celebrating the people, places, and stories that have shaped the state with its Path Through History Weekend from Oct. 8 through 11.

Among the highlights are events spotlighting women trailblazers, like the Hike Through the History of Harriet walking tour, which follows Harriet Tubman's journey at the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center in Auburn; the New Eyes on Alice Austen tour at the Alice Austen House on Staten Island; and the self-guided Women in Aviation history tour at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City. Alice Hudson's art will be also celebrated with an exhibition opening on Oct. 9 at the Chenango County Historical Society & Museum in Norwich.