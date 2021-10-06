New York Is Celebrating Its Diverse History With Events Throughout the State This Weekend
Events include a Harriet Tubman walking tour in Auburn, Indigenous Peoples' Day commemorations in Kingston, and a visit to the 1891 Fredonia Opera House.
New York is celebrating the people, places, and stories that have shaped the state with its Path Through History Weekend from Oct. 8 through 11.
Among the highlights are events spotlighting women trailblazers, like the Hike Through the History of Harriet walking tour, which follows Harriet Tubman's journey at the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center in Auburn; the New Eyes on Alice Austen tour at the Alice Austen House on Staten Island; and the self-guided Women in Aviation history tour at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City. Alice Hudson's art will be also celebrated with an exhibition opening on Oct. 9 at the Chenango County Historical Society & Museum in Norwich.
Also being spotlighted are the first inhabitants with Indigenous Peoples' Day commemorations. A Recognition of Indigenous Peoples' Day Presented by Save Native Sites will honor the Munsee people's history at the Matthewis Persen House Museum in Kingston, while Indigenous Peoples' Day: Family Drop-in Activities will take place from Oct. 8 through 11 at The Rockwell Museum.
The arts take center stage at the 1891 Fredonia Opera House Performing Arts Center tour, while plenty of scares can be had during the Haunted Oswego Tours. Also fit for the season: the family-friendly Red Hook Cemetery Crawl at Historic Red Hook at the Elmendorph Inn and the Discover Green-Wood Cemetery tour at the Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn.
The weekend is also a great time to explore the state's 500-plus destinations that are part of its year-round Path Through History program, including the Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum in Oswego, Irish American Heritage Museum in Albany, and El Museo del Barrio in Manhattan.
While traveling through New York, the state cautions people to follow COVID-19 safety measures, providing coronavirus resources on its site.