What to Know If You’re Traveling Through Miami Airport Ahead of the Super Bowl

Miami is ready for the big game.

Ahead of Sunday's Superbowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida, the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Miami International Airport are prepared for the influx of visitors coming for the game.

Both airports, which are less than 20 miles from the stadium, are prepared for a massive influx of visitors over the next week. For the three days before and after Super Bowl Sunday, the airport is prepared to handle above-average flows of passengers. A team of volunteers will be at the airports to welcome visitors and show them the “warmth of Miami,” according to local WKRG News.

With over 90,000 people expected to fly through @iflymia for #SBLIV, our officers are ready for any situation that may arise. Your safety is our primary concern. #SBLIVJIC pic.twitter.com/ze0hDDQy3A — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) January 27, 2020

MIA is expecting 90,000 passengers to depart on the Monday after the game, which would be a record-breaking number of single-day departures. To help with traffic at security checkpoints the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will increase its presence at the airport, including “opening checkpoints two hours earlier, deploying 60 additional screening officers to staff checkpoint lanes,” according to their website.

The airport also shared a handy guide to ridesharing once football fans land.

The TSA reminds travelers that it’s forbidden to pack air horns in their carry-on or checked luggage. Commemorative Super Bowl programs should be packed in carry-on luggage. When passing through the security point, the program should be taken out of your bag and placed in a separate bin.

The TSA also advises travelers to get to the airport three hours before their scheduled departure to deal with increased wait times at the check-in counters and security points. The agency will also be on high for human trafficking as incidents increase around big events like the Super Bowl.

To get fans in the spirit, the airport’s public message system will broadcast announcements from former Miami Dolphins legends Dan Marino, Nat Moore and Jason Taylor, according to USA Today. And through the end of February, the airport's Wolfson Moving Images exhibition on Concourse F is featuring archive video from past Miami Super Bowls and Miami Dolphins history on a set of old-style flight monitors.

Passing through @iflymia? Have friends coming to town for #SuperBowlLIV? Make sure to visit Level 2, Concourse F, where vintage TV monitors, which once displayed flight information, are showing @WolfsonArchives footage highlighting the @MiamiDolphins. pic.twitter.com/GidZRRI7O2 — Wolfson Archives (@WolfsonArchives) January 16, 2020

The airport will also feature a few installations where visitors can partake in the history of the Miami Dolphins, with vintage films and a hyperrealistic sculpture, proving that whatever team you're rooting for this year, Miami will be welcoming you.