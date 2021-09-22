Spend the Night Out With John Legend and All-star Chefs at SLS Baha Mar's Upcoming Culinary Festival

Baha Mar's SLS hotel is gearing up to host an all-star gourmet food festival set with a special performance by John Legend.

The "Taste of SLS Baha Mar" will not only feature a performance by the award-winning artist but also, of course, a star-studded lineup of chefs whose restaurants are staples of the Bahamas resort. Katsuya Uechi, chef at sushi hot spot Katsuya, Dario Cecchini, chef at the hotel's steakhouse Carna, and Sara Aqel, the executive chef of Fi'ilia, will all be present and serving up their best dishes.

Taking place at the resort's water park, Baha Bay, that just opened this year, guests will treat themselves to unlimited food from the master chefs — and unlimited drinks (including cocktails) to wash it all down with.

"As Baha Mar has been widely recognized for its elevated gourmet scene, 'Taste of SLS' provides the resort with another opportunity to showcase the best of its impressive culinary portfolio and talent to our guests from across the world," Graeme Davis, president of Baha Mar, said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure.

And, after tasting all the festival has to offer, the "All of Me" singer will take the stage. He's also bringing along some of his LVE Rosé to imbibe on. He also performed at the "Taste of SLS Miami" in 2019.

Tickets for the event start at $299 for general admission, which includes unlimited access to the open bar, celebrity chef stations, and the LVE Lounge. A gold ticket that also includes access to the VIP Lounge and after-party at Sky Lounge starts at $599 per person and platinum tickets are available for $1,000 and include all the above benefits, plus access to the Skybox and after-hours event.

Travelers who book tickets to the event can also take advantage of special rates for stays at SLS Baha Mar, with overnight packages starting at $599 per person, based on double occupancy.