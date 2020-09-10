Eva Longoria Is Teaching a Cooking Class on Airbnb to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

It's just one of many Online Experiences that will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Airbnb and Eva Longoria are teaming up to bring everyone a celebration unlike any other in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

According to Airbnb, the month-long event will run from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 and will showcase the positive impacts of the Hispanic and Latinx communities on the globe.

In a statement, the home rental giant explained, the celebration will feature a “variety of culturally rich Online Experiences from across the United States and Latin America that honor Hispanic and Latinx traditions and will culminate with a one-time online cooking class hosted by Eva Longoria.” And, as a bonus, Airbnb will also unveil a curated list of homes all over the United States that keep the Latinx culture alive too.

“There’s no better time to come together and celebrate the vibrant traditions, diversity, and richness of our heritage,” Longoria said in a statement. “There’s a deep-rooted connection between our culture and food, and I’m delighted to invite you into my kitchen and share some of my most cherished memories as we cook one of my favorite TexMex dishes that remind me of home.”

As part of the month-long affair, Longoria will host a livestreamed TexMex cooking class as part of Airbnb Online Experiences. But, her event won’t be the only one available. Airbnb noted there will be a “variety of culturally rich Hispanic Online Experiences available to book in English and Spanish from across the United States and Latin America.”

Perhaps best of all, 100% of proceeds from bookings for Longoria’s Social Impact Experience will benefit the Eva Longoria Foundation, which she explained, “helps Latinas build better futures for themselves and their families through education and entrepreneurship.”