This Drive-in Drag Show Is Bringing America’s Drag Superstars to a Parking Lot Near You

Cast members Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Derrick Barry and Kameron Michaels, directors RuPaul and Jamal Sims and cast members Naomi Smalls, Asia O'Hara and Yvie Oddly, pose onstage during a news conference for the world premiere of "RuPaul's Drag Race Live!" at Flamingo Las Vegas on January 31, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Even while practicing safe social distancing, these performers can still werk.

A drive-in drag show is coming to the New York-New Jersey area this week, featuring many performers from RuPaul's Drag Race, Time Out reported. The show will also be touring other parts of the country, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Seattle, and the Washington D.C. area.

Drive-in movies have been making a comeback since they’re also a clever way to have a night out while still observing social distancing measures to combat the spread of coronavirus. In some cities, like Paris, organizers have even opted to create “float-in” movie theaters using boats on the river. So, if it’s good enough for a movie, it’s good enough for a live show too. And, arguably, better.

Performers slated as part of the show include some top drag names, including Aquaria, Asia O’Hara, Acid Betty, Gigi Goode, Kameron Michaels, Jaida Essence Hall, Monet X’ Change, Naomi Smalls, Plastique, Vanessa Vanjie, Yvie Oddly, and Violet Chachki, according to the Voss Events website.

For those in the New York City area, the drag show will take place at the Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey between July 17 and 19. From there, the show moves to Los Angeles between July 24 and 26, Chicago between Aug. 7 and 9, Seattle between Aug. 14 and 16, and then Washington D.C. between Aug. 21 and 23.

“Our Werq the World Tour typically plays inside large theaters and arenas,” said show producer Brandon Voss to Time Out. “But we’ve moved the show outside to continue providing much needed entertainment during these crazy times. A pandemic won’t keep our queens from ruling the stage. The drag show must go on!”

Shows in each city will run multiple times a day between noon and 11 p.m., according to Time Out. Brunch menus will be available for early shows, while later shows will have gourmet food trucks serving guests.

Ticket prices run at only $50 per car (for two people), with an additional $10 for each extra passenger. Special $100 tickets are also available if you really want to see the show up close and personal. And if you don’t have a car, don’t fret. The event is also working with Avis Rental Cars for a special deal.