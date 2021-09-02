It's sure to be mentioned in Lady Whistledown's Society Pages...

This La Jolla Hotel Is Ready to Put You in a 'Bridgerton' Scene With Its Themed Halloween Bash and Boozy Tea Party

While you're waiting for the drama of another social season from Netflix's "Bridgerton," relive the glamour and intrigue at a Halloween masquerade inspired by the show.

The Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa has announced that it will host a boozy tea party and Halloween masquerade ball this fall, celebrating the hit show.

On Halloween night, the hotel will host a masquerade where guests can come dressed in their best Regency-era costumes, whether they opt for the colorful gowns of the Featheringtons or the more muted tones of the Bridgerton family.

"Not only does Estancia La Jolla offer 10 acres of sprawling gardens that are perfectly situated to create grand and luxe affairs such as the balls you see in 'Bridgerton,' but there are so many nooks and secrets areas that provide a secluded part for scandal and romance for the event," Sarah Abelsohn, marketing manager at Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa, told Forbes.

Tickets to the Bridgerton Masquerade Halloween Soirée are $150 and include unlimited food and beverage, like gin cocktails, bubbly and delicate sandwiches fit for a masquerade. (Guests must be aged 21 and older to attend.) You'll even be able to dance the night away to live music and pretend you're waltzing in some bygone era.

Superfans can also make it a weekend experience with a special package for Halloween weekend that includes two tickets to the Masquerade, themed cookies in your room, free parking, and a waived resort fee.

If you can't make it for the Halloween festivities, the hotel is also offering a "boozy garden tea time" inspired by the show on select dates from September through November. Tickets are available online, from $80, and include two gin cocktails, gourmet tea, delicate pastries, and elegant finger sandwiches.