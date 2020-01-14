Pulsating music, intricately-decorated parade floats, a plethora of joyful dancers, and enough decadence to last a lifetime — these are the makings of a memorable Carnival. At the heart of every elaborate Carnival festival is an amalgamation of age-old tradition and ornate costuming paired with the occasionally satirical, tongue-in-cheek celebration. From New Orleans to Venice, no two cities' spectacles are identical; rather, this annual parade of revelry ranges from the brightly-colored bead tossing along Bourbon Street to the grand masquerade balls that epitomize the Venetian style.

Carnival — with its origins predominantly in those regions with a vibrant Catholic religious tradition — marks the spirited season in the weeks leading up to Lent, a season of fasting.

Carnival isn't just a time to party; it is also an expressive outlet for artists to make a thought-provoking statement with their floats as their platform. Because these events attract hundreds of thousands of people each year — both tourists and locals alike — parade float designers often draw inspiration from international current events in an ironic way.

If you find yourself in need of some merriment, look no further than Carnival — just follow the beat of the heart-pounding music and join in.

