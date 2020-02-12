Celebrate Great Food and Incredible Wine in the Middle of Paradise at the First-ever Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival

Image zoom Marcus Samuelsson Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Foodies who think cooking is indeed paradise are in for quite the experience this spring when the first-ever Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival descends upon the Baha Mar resort.

The festival, which will be held from April 30 to May 3. will be hosted in collaboration with Travel + Leisure and Food & Wine, and will offer attendees the chance to rub elbows with some of the most talented chefs in the culinary industry — including Marcus Samuelsson — while also giving back and supporting the Bahamas.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the most inspiring and influential talents from the culinary and arts spheres to Baha Mar and introduce them to our guests, while providing the opportunity for so many visitors to immerse themselves within the beautifully vibrant culture, arts and culinary history of The Bahamas,” Karin Salinas, the senior vice president, marketing at Baha Mar, said in a statement.

Tickets can be bought on the Baha Mar's website, which also features more exciting details about the event.

The festival comes less than a year after the Category 5 Hurricane Dorian swept through the Bahamas, devastating several islands and becoming the strongest storm to hit the area since 1935.

Visiting a destination after a natural disaster and putting your tourism dollars to good use is one of the best ways to help after a devastating event. And one of the most exciting ways to do that is by hanging out with Grant Achatz, the brilliant mind behind Chicago’s Alinea or Aussie Chef Josh Niland. And for a great wine paring, sip your way through the night led by master sommelier Sabato Sagaria while you revel in the beauty of your surroundings.

Between dips in the pristine ocean, attend seminars, educational wine and spirit tastings, and feast on incredible food at nightly fine dining experiences hosted by celebrity chefs.

“We’re delighted to team up with Baha Mar to create an entirely new cultural experience for passionate travelers to enjoy,” Giulio Capua, the SVP and group publisher of The Luxury Group at the Meredith Corporation, said in a statement. “Bringing world-class talent together in a stunning setting, this event is a not-to-be-missed opportunity to visit the welcoming islands of the Bahamas.”