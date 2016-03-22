Festivals and Events

Think of a festival like a giant themed party. It's a place where thousands of like-minded travelers get together to celebrate the thing they love most, from electronic music to classical theater, contemporary art, beer, and even movies. The exhilarating, shared experience of a festival helps travelers connect to new people, new sights, and new sounds, familiarizing them with a place.Festivals are one of the biggest excuses for visiting a destination during peak season—that's usually when a town or city is in full bloom, teeming with an irresistible mix of locals, visiting performers, high-brow art connoisseurs, and curious tourists. Travel + Leisure has scoured the most buzz-worthy gatherings in dozens of countries to create ultimate guides to the world's best festivals and fairs.What is a festival?Festivals are a one-stop shop for full immersion in a particular genre or field of interest. Take Albuquerque's hot air balloon festival, the largest one of its kind in the world, or Elvis Week in Memphis, Tennessee—the home of the blues. For days at a time, travelers can immerse themselves in a variety of activities, performances, demonstrations, and exhibits related to a topic they love.Celebration is the ultimate goal, but international festivals serve as educational functions as well. Curated by experts and carefully coordinated months in advance, an international festival can be a tool for learning about native cuisine (oysters in Ireland, for example, or white truffles in Italy) or discovering local music and theater while also visiting prominent architectural landmarks or public parks and gardens.Toast the seasonFor a memorable experience, plan your trip around a visit to a summer festival. Summer festivals take advantage of maximum daylight hours and warmer temperatures with a wide array of outdoor events, from street performances to outdoor yoga to arts and crafts workshops. Those who feel like diving into the creative pulse of a city will find unique attractions in summer festivals from New Orleans to Cape Town. Prefer the colder months? Our guides to rousing winter festivals—think mulled wine, holiday markets, and figure skating performances—are sure to warm you up.Combine music and travelMusic and dance festivals offer a true sense of exploration: discovering Latin American rap in Mexico City, rocking out to electronica in an abandoned Helsinki power plant, or getting to know the beauty of Eastern Europe in the mountains of Bulgaria. Travel + Leisure connects you to the world's most captivating and unique music festivals, sometimes set in jaw-dropping locations—like in the mountains of Japan or at a castle in Scotland. For sun worshippers, alluring summer festivals crop up throughout the season in Europe and the Caribbean, too. Navigate music festivals like a pro with our tips on what to wear, who you should expect to meet, and which bands are taking the stage in the upcoming year.

The Hawai'i Food & Wine Festival Will Celebrate the Best of Local Cuisine — and Tickets Are on Sale Now

The event takes place throughout the whole month of October.
You Can Enjoy a Live Concert While Floating on a River in Texas

The lazy river experience meets rock 'n' roll in Fort Worth, Texas.
NYC Restaurant Week Is Back for the First Time Since the Pandemic

And reservations are now open.
Olympics Bans Spectators Due to Newly Announced State of Emergency in Tokyo 

The state of emergency will remain in effect from July 12 through August 22.
Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Are Back — Here's How to Watch

The 45th annual show will light up the NYC skyline at about 9:25 p.m. local time on Sunday.
Walt Disney World Announces Festivities for Its 50th Anniversary Celebration - Including 2 New Nighttime Spectaculars

"The World's Most Magical Celebration" kicks off on Oct. 1 and will continue for 18 months.
Tokyo Olympics Will Allow 10,000 Spectators in the Arenas

Masks are required at all times.
Actors Bring Famous Paintings to Life at the Pageant of the Masters - and This Hotel Has the VIP Hookup

Love art? This is for you.
9 Virtual and In-person Events to Celebrate Juneteenth Around the U.S.

NYC to Host Epic Concert for 60,000 People in Central Park This Summer to Celebrate Reopening

This Tribeca Hotel Has a Private Screening Room With Theater Snacks so You Can Have Your Own Film Festival

Here’s What a $4,000 Private Drag Show Gets You at Gloria Estefan’s Miami Hotel

President of Tokyo Olympics Says Games Will '100%' Happen

"The question right now is how are we going to have an even more safe and secure Games." Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said.

How to Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in Los Angeles

Germany Cancels Oktoberfest Celebrations for the Second Year in a Row

The Real Meaning of Cinco de Mayo — and How It's Celebrated in Puebla, Mexico

The Great Smoky Mountains' Synchronizing Fireflies Are Coming — but You Need to Enter a Lottery to See Them

Burning Man Festival Is Canceled for the 2nd Year in a Row

Dollywood’s Flower and Food Festival Starts This Month — Here's What to Expect From the Springtime Celebration

This Austin Resort Is Hosting a Bluebonnet Festival With Wildflower Meditation and Photography Classes

Tokyo Enacts a Full State of Emergency Against COVID-19 Ahead of Olympics

Celebrate the Oscars at Home With the Same Champagne the Stars Will Be Drinking

Andrea Bocelli Will Perform Live From Hegra in Saudi Arabia on April 8 — and You Can Watch It Online

Osaka Portion of Olympic Torch Relay to Be Held Without Spectators Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Taste of Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival Runs Now Through July — Here's What to Know

The Olympic Torch Begins Its 121-day Journey Around Japan

Chicago Mayor Surprises Residents With Green River for St. Patrick’s Day

Japan's Cherry Blossoms Are Expected to Bloom Earlier Than Usual This Year

The Tokyo Olympics Reportedly Won’t Allow  Fans From Abroad

This Intense Off-road Car Competition Has One Major Rule: No Men Allowed

Disneyland's Upcoming Dining Experience Will Include All of Your Park Favorites — Yes, Even the Dole Whip

Matthew McConaughey Planning Virtual Benefit to Help Texas Victims of Deadly Winter Storm

You Can Have a Private Dinner Surrounded by Dali Paintings at This Miami Hotel

Tampa’s Gasparilla Pirate Parade Postponed to 2022

New York Arenas, Stadiums, and Concert Venues to Reopen With Capacity Restrictions

Celebrate the Year of the Ox With This Chili Oil Set From Junzi Kitchen and the Met Museum

A Whimsical Louis Vuitton Pop-up Is Bringing Virgil Abloh’s Visions to Rodeo Drive

