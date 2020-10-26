Ferrari World's New High-speed Zip Line Will Give Its Cars a Run for Their Money

If you have a need for speed, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is ready to fuel that desire. To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the United Arab Emirates’ theme park will be debuting a zip line — as well as a roof walk on its iconic red logo rooftop — starting Nov. 5.

Located on the leisure destination of Yas Island just across from the Abu Dhabi International Airport, the two new attractions will add to the park’s adrenaline-pumping experiences. Officially called the Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Zip Line, the path starts in the heart of the park and passes through the middle of the Flying Aces roller coaster loop. For those looking for some competition, a dual racing challenge is also available, to test your speed against family and friends.

Image zoom Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

For those looking for the height without the speed, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Roof Walk will allow visitors to walk on top of the 2.2 million-square-foot surface, about 517 feet off the ground. The reward: impressive views of all of Yas Island.

“These experiences complement the thrilling mix of activities that guests can enjoy when they visit the theme park,” Ferrari World Abu Dhabi General Manager Bianca Sammut said in a release last week. “As we hit our phenomenal 10-year milestone we have evolved so much at the Park, but one thing that hasn’t changed is our promise to continuously elevate our world-class guest experience.”

Besides the thrilling attractions, the park has also recently added to its family offerings, with a Family Zone and Hypercars Exhibition. The 43 total attractions also include the “world’s fastest roller coaster,” Formula Rossa; “world’s highest roller coaster loop,” Flying Aces; a zero-gravity fall, Turbo Tower; a hang glider ride, Flying Wings; and a drive through Italy in a Ferrari 250 California recreation, Bell’Italia.