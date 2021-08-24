You Can Do Sunrise Yoga on Top of the Empire State Building — and Win a Trip to Belize, Too

Here's something you don't get to do everyday: take in the sunrise over a sleepy Manhattan while performing sun salutations on the 86th floor of the iconic Empire State Building in New York City.

The midtown landmark and art deco icon is hosting a sunrise yoga class on Aug. 26, but you better set your alarms for a 5:30 a.m. arrival. Don't fret too much over any lost sleep, though. You'll be rewarded with a gorgeous sunrise that more than makes up for it. And you'll get the chance to take home a hotel stay for two at a gorgeous resort in Belize as well as a custom yoga mat. You will, however, have to pay for your own airfare.

The local tourism board is giving seven yogis who join next Thursday's class at the Empire State Building a four night resort vacation in gorgeous Belize, a collection of 400 idyllic islands in central America that's known for world-class diving and being home to the longest unbroken barrier reef in the Western hemisphere. "We've developed a fun, holistic initiative that will spark joy and inspire visitors to explore the adventurous and soothing experiences the destination is known for," Belize tourism director, Evan Tillet, said.

The romantic Victoria House Resort & Spa in San Pedro and the Naia Resort & Spa on the Placencia Peninsula — an area known for its laid back beach towns, epic diving opportunities, and ample snorkeling options — are among the stays up for grabs.

Prefer not to get sand in your suitcase? The Ka'ana resort in San Ignacio, a tropical jungle paradise sure to bring a little extra zen to any yoga practice may be just the prize you need. The intimate five-star property's name means heavenly place, and that's exactly what it is. Think luxury linens, outdoor showers, private plunge pools, and endless Mayan ruin adventures.

Tickets for the sunrise yoga class at the Empire State Building are on sale now for $115 and available online. Face masks are required to attend.