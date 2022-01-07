Disney Parks Is Hiring a New TikTok Creator — and It Could Be You

Come do the Renegade at Disney and get paid for it.

Attention Disney fans: Disney Parks is looking for two new content creators to join its social team, and one of them could be you.

On Jan. 3, the Disney Parks' TikTok account posted a video about its new content creator roles. In the quick snippet, viewers not only meet a few of the existing social media team members but also learn a few of the qualities required for the role. Those necessary qualities include being a "food connoisseur," which we can only take as meaning someone who loves Dole Whip and giant turkey legs; being a "creative storyteller," which you likely already are if you're active on social media; and having a "goofy attitude," which again, if you love Disney, you likely already possess.

The two other job postings can be found on the Disney Careers website under "Social Media Content Coordinator," with one posting for Anaheim (Disneyland) and one for Orlando (Walt Disney World).

As the application states, the social media content coordinator will be "responsible for developing and influencing social media strategies and tactics that expand [Disney Parks, Experiences and Products] social media presence and are in alignment with communications business objectives." The job listing adds, the goal is to find "creative ways to build brand trust and loyalty within internal and external audiences, as well as achieve the greatest reach and shareability through compelling visual storytelling and content."

The listing also notes the ideal candidate is someone who can work in a collaborative environment, is "willing to take risks and share original, clever and innovative ideas, and has a deep passion for the Disney brand." Of course, experience with social media and being "an avid user of various social platforms, especially TikTok, is required for this role."