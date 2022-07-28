Parkgoer Captures Stunning Lightning Storm at Disney World's Haunted Mansion — See the Spooky Video

"It was like a web crawling over the Haunted Mansion..."

By Carly Caramanna
Published on July 28, 2022
Haunted Mansion at Magic Kingdom Park
Photo: Courtesy of Walt Disney World

Guests at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park this week received an early "spooktacular" surprise ahead of the Halloween season when lightning struck just above the park's Haunted Mansion.

In a video posted Wednesday on Twitter from fan account DisneyClipsGuy!, the sky illuminates with lightning behind the iconic attraction offering an eery sight for any unsuspecting 'foolish mortal' —including the videographer himself.

"I'm terrified of lightning and I was literally hiding under the Lightning Lane sign with the camera rolling," Andrew Vanderkolk, 48, a school teacher from Toronto, Ontario who runs the account told Travel + Leisure on Thursday. "It was like a web crawling over the Haunted Mansion...it was scary, but I could tell it was too distant to be a threat."

Thankfully Vanderkolk's wife, Stephanie, told him to keep recording amid the weather conditions which resulted in the video post that's garnered over 20,000 views.

The Disney fan, who documents his park travels on the Twitter account, posted both a realtime video as well as a slow motion of the storm to really show the lightning in action.

As for any more spooky celebrations, park-sanctioned events start Aug. 12 of this year as part of Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party that runs until Oct. 31. Special event tickets are on sale now.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Every Walt Disney World Ride Ranked
58 Disney World Rides and Attractions, Ranked From Worst to Best
Disney characters dressed up for Disney Halfway to Halloween
Disney World Just Revealed a New Halloween Bash Coming to Magic Kingdom This Fall
Mickey and Minnie at Walt Disney World
11 Theme Park Halloween Celebrations That'll Have You Screaming for More
Jack Tucker, 7, places his rainbow in the window of a house in Bedminster, Bristol
Good News From Around the World to Make You Smile During Quarantine
Illuminated Buildings In Toronto City Against Cloudy Sky
Toronto City Guide
Universal Studios
How Popular Halloween Spots Around the U.S. Are Handling COVID-19
Pool at Nordelaia in Piedmont, Italy
It List 2022: Our Editors' Picks of the Best New Hotels in the World
Walt Disney World Orlando Florida
20 Walt Disney World Secrets You’ve Never, Ever Heard Before (Video)
Splash Mountain ride
The Ultimate List of the Best Disney Rides in the World
Nathalie Franco with Mickey Mouse and Goofy
Do You Remember Your First Visit to Disney World? We Found 50 People Who Do
From Left to Right: Floyd Cardoz, Kellee Edwards, Jan Morris (below), Mickey Mouse, Kate McCue (above), Anthony Bourdain, Mario Rigby, Amelia Earhart
T+L's 50 Most Notable People in Travel: 2021
A Boy Sitting On an Inflatable Ring going down a waterslide
These Are the Most Affordable Water Parks in the U.S., According to a Study
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, family island aerial view on a sunny day
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2022
island; Hokkkaido; winter; landscape; scenic; mountain; view; snow; Mount Yotei; volcano
In Hokkaido, the Ultimate Japanese Snow Country
Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club
It List 2018: Our Editors' Picks of the Best New Hotels in the World
Exterior of Xigera Safari Lodge
It List 2021: Our Editors' Picks of the Best New Hotels in the World