Parkgoer Captures Stunning Lightning Storm at Disney World's Haunted Mansion — See the Spooky Video

Guests at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park this week received an early "spooktacular" surprise ahead of the Halloween season when lightning struck just above the park's Haunted Mansion.

In a video posted Wednesday on Twitter from fan account DisneyClipsGuy!, the sky illuminates with lightning behind the iconic attraction offering an eery sight for any unsuspecting 'foolish mortal' —including the videographer himself.

"I'm terrified of lightning and I was literally hiding under the Lightning Lane sign with the camera rolling," Andrew Vanderkolk, 48, a school teacher from Toronto, Ontario who runs the account told Travel + Leisure on Thursday. "It was like a web crawling over the Haunted Mansion...it was scary, but I could tell it was too distant to be a threat."

Thankfully Vanderkolk's wife, Stephanie, told him to keep recording amid the weather conditions which resulted in the video post that's garnered over 20,000 views.

The Disney fan, who documents his park travels on the Twitter account, posted both a realtime video as well as a slow motion of the storm to really show the lightning in action.

As for any more spooky celebrations, park-sanctioned events start Aug. 12 of this year as part of Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party that runs until Oct. 31. Special event tickets are on sale now.