The World's Deepest Diving Pool Opened in Dubai — and It Has a 'Sunken City' to Explore

Ready to go for a really deep swim? Deep Dive Dubai, the deepest swimming pool for diving in the world, is ready for you to jump right in.

Deep Dive Dubai, located in Dubai's Nad Al Sheba neighborhood, is now verified by the Guinness World Record as the world's deepest swimming pool, at a depth of 169.9 feet (60.02 meters) and holds 14 million liters of water. That, the owners say, is the equivalent of six Olympic-sized swimming pools.

"Deep Dive Dubai allows thrill-seekers to dive inwards and discover a new underwater dimension filled with adventure and wonder. We offer an unparalleled experience with year-round diving, in a safe environment, with outstanding instructors and services," Abdulla Bin Habtoor, spokesperson for Deep Dive Dubai, shared in a statement. "This facility is an investment in Dubai's growing sports culture and will add another world-class destination to Dubai's thriving tourist attraction and adventure tourism sector."

The pool, which is shaped like a giant oyster as a nod to the region's pearl diving heritage, features the latest technology for divers, including the region's most advanced hyperbaric chamber, along with an entire sunken city for divers to explore. The pool also comes with a state-of-the-art lighting, sound, and mood system. The pool's water is also ultra-clean thanks to its filtration system that circulates water every six hours through siliceous volcanic rock, NASA-developed filter technology, and UV radiation.

"We hope to embody the determination of Emirati explorers and innovators, both past and present, as well as provide a platform for future achievements and discoveries," Bin Habtoor added.

Beyond the pool itself, the facility is also home to a dive shop, gift shop, an 80-seat restaurant that is set to open to the public later this year, as well as a variety of meeting, event, and conference spaces.

Divers at 30m in the sunken city at 12 Deep Dive Dubai Credit: Jesper Kjoller/Courtesy of Deep Dive Dubai

The pool is currently only open by invitation, however, public bookings are set to open in late July at deepdivedubai.com. Both freediving and scuba diving experiences and courses will be offered to all ability levels.