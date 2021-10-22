A David Bowie-themed Immersive Pop-up Is Coming to NYC and London Next Week

It opens 75 days ahead of what would have been his 75th birthday.

David Bowie performs on stage on his Ziggy Stardust/Aladdin Sane tour at Earl's Court in London on 12th May 1973.

Five years after his death, David Bowie's legacy is as alive as ever. Ahead of what would have been the rock star's 75th birthday, a themed pop-up experience will open in both London and New York City later this month.

"Bowie 75" will offer fans the chance to buy rare apparel and collectibles — and stuff that's much, much cooler than t-shirts with Bowie's face on them. Small-batch vinyl and CDs of his work will also be available for purchase.

The pop-up will also give fans the opportunity to step behind the scenes of Bowie's work, including rare and archival videos and photography from throughout his career.

And, because no Bowie experience is complete without "Sound and Vision," visitors will be able to listen to their favorite Bowie hits in a completely immersive way, thanks to 360-degree reality audio and HD screening rooms (only available in Bowie 75 locations).

In New York City, Bowie 75 is popping up at 150 Wooster Street, not far from his old apartment. And in London, the exhibit will be held at 14 Heddon Street, where the cover of "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars" was shot.

Bowie 75 opens in New York City and London on Oct. 25, 75 days before Bowie's birthday (Jan. 8). Both exhibits will remain open through late January 2022.

Throughout the three months that the pop-up will be open, it will also host events on both sides of the Atlantic. Stay updated on events by joining this mailing list for more information.