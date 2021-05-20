NYC’s Famed Club Cumming Is Heading to Maine for a Campy Summer Residency

Maine is about to get a taste of that New York City life.

In May, award-winning actor, singer, producer, author, and philanthropist Alan Cumming announced he's bringing his beloved New York City nightlife venture Club Cumming to the historic Kennebunkport Inn for a 15-week residency called Club Cumming on the Coast.

"Club Cumming is a place for all ages, all colors, all genders, all sexualities—everyone is welcome," Cumming says. "Wherever Club Cumming is, we want it to be a place where people feel safe and comfortable, where they'll see things they might not expect to see, have their horizons broadened, and make new friends."

Exterior of Kennebunkport Inn, in Maine. Credit: Douglas Merriam/Courtesy of Kennebunk Resort Collection

This seasonal event will take place from Memorial Day through Labor Day and will feature a rotating roster of talent, personally curated by Cumming and his team. The talent will put on performances every Friday and Saturday evening on a replica of the East Village venue's "postage stamp-sized" stage. According to Cumming, the entertainment will range from "theater-world stars to piano-bar show tunes, drag performances to jazz acts, and more."

"All the performers are very skilled and polished, but if you go through the Club Cumming filter, you're not run-of-the-mill — you've got spunk and feistiness. I think it's great if Club Cumming brought a little spice and mischief to Kennebunkport," Cumming adds.

To ensure this all goes down without a hitch, Cumming enlisted EJ Garlands, a longtime Club Cumming team member and performer to relocate to Kennebunkport where he will serve as managing producer and host of Club Cumming on the Coast. Garlands will also perform alongside already confirmed stars like John Riddle (currently Raoul in Broadway's "The Phantom of the Opera"), Natalie Joy Johnson ("Kinky Boots"), and the Richard Cortez Band, a weekly jazz act at Club Cumming, among others. And yes, Cumming himself is expected to make an appearance later this summer.

"Though the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted every individual and industry, it has been especially devastating to the arts and the people whose livelihood is dependent on the ability to share their gift in venues across the country," Justin Grimes, managing director of the Kennebunkport Resort Collection, which owns the inn, explains. "We are grateful for this one-of-a-kind opportunity to work with Alan and bring his unique and inclusive approach to hospitality to Maine. This partnership is a joint effort to save our stages by creating new ones."

Ready to party? During the month of June, Club Cumming on the Coast will honor Pride Month with a series of special programs, hotel packages, and experiences celebrating LGBTQIA+ visibility. This includes an exclusive partnership with the shoe brand Sperry to showcase the brand's latest Pride collection featuring design elements inspired by the LGBTQIA+ flags. The 2021 Pride collection was created in partnership with PFLAG, the first and largest organization for LGBTQ people, their parents, families, and allies.

A portrait of Alexis Michelle Credit: Courtesy of Alexis Michelle

June's lineup will also include performances by Alexis Michelle, star of RuPaul's Drag Race and TLC's Dragnificent!, along with CAMP Cumming – a "coastally distanced, Pride-inspired weekend retreat." CAMP Cumming will be a property-wide takeover of Lodge on the Cove, one of the nine boutique hotels in the Kennebunkport Resort Collection.