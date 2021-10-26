You Can Now Scale the Side of an NYC Skyscraper — and Celebrate With a Glass of Champagne at the Top

The newest experience in New York City is not for the faint of heart (or those afraid of heights), but promises unmatched views over the Big Apple.

Adventurous travelers will now be able to participate in the highest external building climb in the world by scaling the side of 30 Hudson Yards, which comes in at nearly 1,300 feet tall, the company, City Climb, shared with Travel + Leisure. The experience will culminate on the Edge, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere.

Climbing the stairs of City Climb at the Edge over NYC Credit: Courtesy of Edge

"With no obstructions along City Climb's exterior perimeter, at various points throughout the experience willing guests can look out across New York City and lean out over the building's open edges with nothing but air and breathtaking views surrounding them," according to a City Climb released to T+L. "Offering guests never before seen skyline views, City Climb is an aerial adventure unlike any other."

Daring climbers will be fitted with harnesses and strapped into the course via two cables attached to a trolley (after a comprehensive safety briefing, of course). They will then traverse a series of open-air platforms and stairs above the Edge over the course of about 45 minutes.

Hanging over the edge of City Climb at the Edge over NYC Credit: Courtesy of Edge

Those brave enough to sign up will first climb 32 steps from Basecamp to The Cliff, which sits 1,190 feet up in the air, before continuing onto The Stair, which features 161 steps on a nearly 45-degree incline. When they finally reach The Apex, they will have the opportunity to lean out and actually hang over the platform. There are 370 steps in total, including both the ascent and descent.

Exterior of City Climb at the Edge over NYC Credit: Courtesy of Edge

Afterward, climbers are invited to take a victory lap through the Edge's viewing areas and can toast to their success at the Champagne bar.

The City Climb experience is available seven days a week and tickets cost $185. In addition to the climb itself, tickets include entry to the Edge, and a digital Edge image.

All guests of the Edge 12 and older must show proof they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to enter, according to the Edge NYC's website.