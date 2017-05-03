New 100-mile bike trail connects Croatia to Bosnia and Herzegovina

Biking enthusiasts looking to explore cities in the nations of Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina can now do so on the Ciro trail.

Stretching some 100 miles, the new path follows a historic railroad route dating back to the 1900s.

Though the train path was closed down in 1976, the project, funded by the European Union and through cross-border programs between the two countries, aims to bring it back to life by showcasing the array of sights it has to offer outdoor explorers.

Credit: Courtesy of Ćiro

Described by project funders as an “open air museum” thanks to the many abandoned towns and attractions you can see along the way, the bicycling route takes you through stops like Mostar’s Old Bridge, where you can catch adrenaline-pumping high-dive competitions in the summer and magnificent views of the Neretva river all year long.

Credit: Courtesy of Ćiro

You’ll also be able to explore the series of waterfalls that plunge from cliffs into a natural amphitheater to make up the Kravice Waterfalls, or the village of Blagaj in Bosnia and Herzegovina, where a monastery overlooking the Buna River makes for quite the sight.

Credit: Courtesy of Ćiro