Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Treat Daughter Luna to a Disneyland Birthday — See the Adorable Photos

It looked like the happiest birthday celebration on earth complete with costumes, characters, and candy.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and their children, Miles and Luna pose with Minnie Mouse while celebrating Luna’s birthday at Disneyland

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and their children, Miles and Luna pose with Minnie Mouse while celebrating Luna’s birthday at Disneyland

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrated their daughter Luna's 6th birthday in a big way — with a magical day at Disneyland last week.

Along with her younger brother Miles, 3, Luna spent Wednesday (the day before her Thursday birthday) at the Anaheim, Calif., theme park, dressed in an outfit that appeared to be a Princess Jasmine costume while making stops at all the essential attractions.

The family of four posed in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle for a socially-distanced photo with Minnie Mouse behind them — Teigen even matched the costumed character, wearing a set of donut-shaped mouse ears with her trademark bow. The family was also spotted enjoying their time on the iconic "It's a Small World" ride.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and their children, Miles and Luna, ride on ‘It's A Small World’ at Disneyland on April 14, 2022 in Anaheim, California Credit: Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

Both parents also took to social media to wish their daughter a happy birthday.

"My Luna, my moon, my girl, my first, my baby. I love you. You changed our world. I can't believe I get to be your mama," Tiegen captioned an Instagram video of Luna waving a purple fan in the park.

She also posted an Instagram Story of Luna carrying a plate of food as Pluto and Chip and Dale walked past her, according to People.

Legend also shared a few photos saying he was "Dadding" at Disneyland. The first showed him with Luna on his shoulders as they both wore sleek shades, while the other was of the daddy-daughter pair with retired soccer player Stu Holden and his daughter. Holden also posted a shot of both dads with daughters on their shoulders, sharing that they were at the park for 12 hours (with three costume changes!) for Luna's birthday.