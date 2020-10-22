This Historic Casino on Catalina Island Is Hosting an Exclusive 1920s-themed Sleepover

The Catalina Island Company wants to help you escape the pace of modern life and head back to the Roaring 20s instead. Even if it’s just for a weekend.

The hospitality company announced this week that for the first time the famed Catalina Casino on Catalina Island, California, will be hosting guests for a limited sleepover experience unlike any other.

Image zoom Courtesy of Catalina Island Company

The 91-year-old Casino, which sits on a cliff’s edge overlooking the Avalon Bay below, has long been a symbol of the island’s history. First commissioned by William Wrigley Jr., the casino opened its doors in 1929. Inside, guests will get to explore the casino’s 20,000 square-foot ballroom, which happens to also be the world’s largest circular ballroom without supporting pillars. There, they’ll find an art deco-themed accommodation outfitted with vintage furniture and accessories from the casino’s history.

Image zoom Courtesy of Catalina Island Company

The stay comes with a personal tour with a local Avalon historian, a three-course chef’s dinner for two on the Casino’s veranda featuring a time period-appropriate menu, a glass of champagne and other signature drinks, a private screening of a Hollywood classic film, daily breakfast, and a $100 resort credit.

The Casino Sleepover will be available for reservations starting at $899 for a two-night stay. The first night guests will stay in the casino while the second night will be spent at the historic Hotel Atwater, a landmark in its own right celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

Image zoom Courtesy of Catalina Island Company

Bookings open on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at noon PT. However, if you want in, you better act fast as it’s available for just five exclusive stays for two from Nov. 10-12, Nov. 12-14, Nov. 14-16, Nov. 16-18, and Nov. 18-20. Transportation to and from the island via Catalina Express is also included.