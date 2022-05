A rocky landscape of natural wonders and human aptitude, Cappadocia is Turkey 's very own fairy-tale kingdom. Initially shaped by volcanic eruption and erosion, locals and religious refugees worked the already-breathtaking topography into an impressive network of underground chambers, tunnels, and cities thousands of years ago.Now a World Heritage Site , Cappadocia's rich and diverse cultural and political history is enough to attract anyone to the region — but what brings tourists to Cappadocia these days is the chance to see it from a hot air balloon.With fairy chimneys and pillars, river valleys and cliffs, the region is certainly a magnificent sight to behold from the air. Luckily, it's fairly easy to book a trip to the area and see it for yourself.Scroll to learn how to plan your Cappadocia hot-air balloon excursion and take your next favorite travel photo.