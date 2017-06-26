Explore eight miles of nature on this new trail.

New Trail Lets Visitors Explore One of Canada's Massive Parks for the Very First Time

Hiking and cycling enthusiasts now have a marvelous new trail they can explore in Canada thanks to the opening of the Sooke Hills Wilderness Trail.

The trail, which spans over eight miles, travels through remote forests and wildlife habitats within Greater Victoria, British Columbia.

An open playground for hikers, cyclists, and horseback riders, the new trail provides visitors with the opportunity to explore the Sooke Hills Wilderness Regional Park, which is the largest park within the region’s system at a span of more than 15 miles, for the first time.

Sooke Hills Wilderness Trails Victoria, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada. Credit: Getty Images/All Canada Photos

Winding through the trail’s rivers, forests, and hilltops, visitors will find both expansive open terraces and sheltered woodlands to explore, with hilltop vistas providing mesmerizing views of the surrounding peaks and of Greater Victoria in the distance.

When you’re looking to take a rest, head to either the 134-foot suspension bridge that sits across from the Goldstream River, or to the viewing platform that’s located about eight feet from the trailhead to take in tranquil sounds of the nearby flowing Waugh Creek Falls.

The trail is also part of the Great Trail, one of the world’s longest networks of multi-use recreational trails connecting close to 1,000 communities in the area as it winds close to 14,913 miles.

dusk Dom Astrophysical Observatory, Sooke Hills, Victoria, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada. Credit: Getty Images/All Canada Photos

According to the Capital Regional District, the regional government for 13 municipalities within Vancouver Island and the nearby Gulf Islands, the opening of the Sooke Hills Wildnerness Park has been close to 20 years in the making.