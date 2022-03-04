The price hike will go into effect on July 1.

Camping in the Grand Canyon Is About to Get More Expensive

Beginning July 1, the cost of camping below the rim of the iconic Grand Canyon will increase to $12 a person, per night.

The price hike is meant to offset a government funding deficit and to cover expenses for operating backcountry information centers and permit offices at Grand Canyon National Park, The National Parks Service said this week.

The current price is $8 per person, per night.

The fee increase also applies to stock animals, like the mules that often accompany groups into and out of the canyon. It comes on top of a $10 permit that's also required for backcountry camping in Grand Canyon National Park.

Backcountry camping permit requests are accepted up to four months ahead of time.

The Grand Canyon began requiring permits for overnight backcountry camping in 1997 and there's never a shortage of people looking to book them. The park receives about 30,000 requests for permits each year, but just over a third of people are able to get their vacation wishes.

The park issues about 13,000 permits for Grand Canyon backcountry camping each year. A permit is required for anyone who wants to camp anywhere outside of the Grand Canyon's established campgrounds.

Camping without a permit is available at the Grand Canyon's Mather Campground, Desert View Campground, and Mather Campground, but visitors should still book their spots early as national parks across the U.S. are already planning for record-breaking crowds.