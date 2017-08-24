This Traveler Thought He Was Bringing Home a Snorkeling Souvenir — Then He Was Arrested

A British man was arrested in Turkey after being accused of trying to take home ancient artifacts he found while snorkeling during a family trip.

Toby Robyns, an ambulance driver from the United Kingdom, had 13 coins in his possession when police stopped him at an airport, according to the Guardian.

Robyns, a father of five, is being held on suspicion of not declaring these coins to authorities while traveling, the Guardian reported. He was arrested at the Milas-Bodrum Airport in Turkey while returning home from a trip he took with his family in Turgutreis, a town in south-west Turkey. Airport officials found the coins while inspecting his luggage.

Robyns’s family has returned to the United Kingdom without him, according to the BBC. The family’s local Member of Parliament, Tim Loughton, said he is speaking with the United Kingdom’s Foreign Office to learn more about the situation.

“This was an innocent, albeit foolish, mistake and we now need to ensure Mr. Robyns is treated fairly and properly,” he said.

A spokeswoman for the Foreign Office told the Guardian they are keeping in contact with Robyns’ family and Turkish authorities.