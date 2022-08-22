One of Britain's Most Remote Pubs Is Only Accessible by Ferry — or an 18-mile Hike

Cheers to the adventure.

By
Jamie Aranoff
Jamie Aranoff headshot
Jamie Aranoff
Jamie Aranoff is an assistant editor for Travel + Leisure, specializing in all things travel news. Prior to joining T+L, she worked for ABC News on the network assignment desk. Jamie is a chronic over-packer and a firm advocate for the window seat.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2022
Inverie on the Knoydart peninsular, home to the The Old Forge pub ownded by Jean-Pierre Robinet, is pictured across Loch Nevis in the Scottish Highlands
Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN/Getty Images

To get to Great Britain's most remote pub, visitors are going to need a lot more than just a quest for thirst, in fact, they'll likely need hiking boots and a tent as well.

That's because the Old Forge Pub, located in the village of Inverie, Scotland is only accessible via a two-day, 18-mile hiking trek or via a small sea ferry, or helicopter.

The village of Invernie sits along the peninsula of Knoydart and is part of the "Rough-Bounds" section of the Scottish Highlands. Invernie is unique to visitors with its lack of streetlights, phone service, and connectable paved roads. Not to mention the only way in without a boat or helicopter is through treacherous paths through mountainous terrain, bogs, lakes with ominous names (like Lake Hell), and at certain times of the year: perpetual rain.

Inverie on the Knoydart peninsular, home to the The Old Forge pub ownded by Jean-Pierre Robinet, is pictured across Loch Nevis in the Scottish Highlands
ANDY BUCHANAN/Getty Images

"Absolutely worth the trip," read one review on TripAdvisor.

"The warmest welcome and the best view by a country mile in Scotland," read another.

There are two main hiking routes into the village. The first, and perhaps easier, option spans 18 miles, and most trekkers break the journey into two by staying over in the small estate of Barisdale. For serious hikers there is a secondary option that takes on average three days and treks through even more treacherous terrain.

Hikers walk along a road in Inverie on the Knoydart peninsular, in the Scottish Highlands
ANDY BUCHANAN/Getty Images

Hikers on either trail are encouraged for their safety to contact the Knoydart Foundation Ranger Service before heading out.

For those who would prefer to sail in for a pint, there are a few options. The first, a traditional wooden ferry, takes passengers on the Knoydart Western Isles Ferry, between the Scottish fishing village of Mallaig to Inverie and Tarbet in Loch Nevis. The Knoydart sails throughout the day, seven days a week, although, according to Visit Scotland the ferry runs on its own time. The cost is £22 round trip or one way for £14. Children aged 5 to 13 are half price, and children under 4 are free. The sailing time takes between 25 and 40 minutes.

Inverie on the Knoydart peninsular, home to the The Old Forge pub ownded by Jean-Pierre Robinet, is pictured across Loch Nevis in the Scottish Highlands
ANDY BUCHANAN/Getty Images

The second option for the ferry is a local charter boat known as the Calanna, the boat is based in Inverie and can take up to 12 passengers.

Despite a "steady customer base" the pub was almost forced to close its doors earlier this year. After a community buyout in March, the local spot reopened in April (with the kitchen scheduled to reopen in next year), the BBC reported. The pub is now a community-owned pub after the majority of the 120 residents of the village bought stake to save it from closing. The Old Forge Pub joins an approximate list of 50 other community-owned pubs in the UK, according to The British Guild of Beer Writers.

The Old Forge Pub is open daily from "midday to late" and offers locally brewed beers and an array of spirits. The pub offers live music and options to moor boats, for specifics on either, visitors are encouraged to check the pub's social media @theoldforgeknoydart for the most up-to-date information.

Beer taps for the Loch Ness Brewery's 'RemoteNess' ale are picture in the bar at The Old Forge pub in Inverie on the Knoydart peninsular in the Scottish Highlands
ANDY BUCHANAN/Getty Images
Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The library-like lounge of Rusacks St. Andrews hotel
How Fife Became Scotland's Most Exciting Food Destination
Glenfinnan Railway Viaduct in Scotland with the Jacobite steam train
8 Most Scenic Train Rides in the UK
Aerial View from Lakeshore Looking Along Streets in Burlington, Vermont
10 Best Places to See Fall Foliage in Vermont
Friday Harbor and Downtown area in San Juan Islands
This Stunning Pacific Northwest Destination Is Home to Idyllic Islands, Epic Whale-watching Tours, and Rustic Lodges
An aerial view of Lake George in New York State.
This Small Town in New York Is the Perfect Summer Getaway — With Lakeside Resorts, Hiking Trails, and Craft Breweries
Wildflowers and gondola at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming
10 U.S. Ski Destinations That Are Just As Spectacular in the Summer
Town view of Mackinac Island, Michigan
13 Best Small Towns in Michigan for a Charming Midwest Getaway
Torres Del Paine National Park Trail Trek Patagonia Chile
Everything You Need to Know to Trek Patagonia's Torres del Paine
wooden footbridge at the beginning of Abel Tasman Coast Track in Abel Tasman National Park, New Zealand
10 Stunning Hiking Trails and Great Walks in New Zealand
View of road through the Kootenay Rockies in British Colombia with tall green pines
Canada's Golden Triangle Is a Stunning Road Trip With Hot Springs, Waterfalls, and Hiking Trails
Best Hiking Boots Tout
The Best Hiking Shoes and Boots of 2022
Aerial view of the Cabot Trail on Cape Breton Island, with the road winding through the forest next to the shoreline
Explore Canada's Best Island on a Road Trip Packed With Incredible Beaches, Adorable Cafes, and Sprawling Parks
Greenville, Maine, USA - October 3, 2019: Daytime view of the downtown district reflecting on Moosehead Lake during the autumn season
10 Best Small Towns in Maine, According to a Local
Aerial view of Cinque Terre, Italy
This Popular Italian Destination Is Home to Scenic Small Towns — and You Can Hike Between Them All
Livingston Texas sunset over the lake with a silhouette of a house
7 Best Places to Buy a Vacation Home in Texas
Scenic View Of Sea Against Sky During Sunset At Durdle Door In Dorset
18 Best Beaches in the UK