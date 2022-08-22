One of Britain's Most Remote Pubs Is Only Accessible by Ferry — or an 18-mile Hike

To get to Great Britain's most remote pub, visitors are going to need a lot more than just a quest for thirst, in fact, they'll likely need hiking boots and a tent as well.

That's because the Old Forge Pub, located in the village of Inverie, Scotland is only accessible via a two-day, 18-mile hiking trek or via a small sea ferry, or helicopter.

The village of Invernie sits along the peninsula of Knoydart and is part of the "Rough-Bounds" section of the Scottish Highlands. Invernie is unique to visitors with its lack of streetlights, phone service, and connectable paved roads. Not to mention the only way in without a boat or helicopter is through treacherous paths through mountainous terrain, bogs, lakes with ominous names (like Lake Hell), and at certain times of the year: perpetual rain.

ANDY BUCHANAN/Getty Images

"Absolutely worth the trip," read one review on TripAdvisor.

"The warmest welcome and the best view by a country mile in Scotland," read another.

There are two main hiking routes into the village. The first, and perhaps easier, option spans 18 miles, and most trekkers break the journey into two by staying over in the small estate of Barisdale. For serious hikers there is a secondary option that takes on average three days and treks through even more treacherous terrain.

ANDY BUCHANAN/Getty Images

Hikers on either trail are encouraged for their safety to contact the Knoydart Foundation Ranger Service before heading out.

For those who would prefer to sail in for a pint, there are a few options. The first, a traditional wooden ferry, takes passengers on the Knoydart Western Isles Ferry, between the Scottish fishing village of Mallaig to Inverie and Tarbet in Loch Nevis. The Knoydart sails throughout the day, seven days a week, although, according to Visit Scotland the ferry runs on its own time. The cost is £22 round trip or one way for £14. Children aged 5 to 13 are half price, and children under 4 are free. The sailing time takes between 25 and 40 minutes.

ANDY BUCHANAN/Getty Images

The second option for the ferry is a local charter boat known as the Calanna, the boat is based in Inverie and can take up to 12 passengers.

Despite a "steady customer base" the pub was almost forced to close its doors earlier this year. After a community buyout in March, the local spot reopened in April (with the kitchen scheduled to reopen in next year), the BBC reported. The pub is now a community-owned pub after the majority of the 120 residents of the village bought stake to save it from closing. The Old Forge Pub joins an approximate list of 50 other community-owned pubs in the UK, according to The British Guild of Beer Writers.

The Old Forge Pub is open daily from "midday to late" and offers locally brewed beers and an array of spirits. The pub offers live music and options to moor boats, for specifics on either, visitors are encouraged to check the pub's social media @theoldforgeknoydart for the most up-to-date information.