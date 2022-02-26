This 'Blossom Trail' May Be California's Most Beautiful Spring Super Bloom Destination

Springtime in California is nearly here, which means the fields, valleys, and even the deserts are about to burst to life in a vibrant display of colorful wildflower blooms. Yes, you can head to the well-known spots like the Antelope Valley for the poppy bloom, or try your luck at Anza-Borrego for the cactus blooms. But, if you're on the hunt for a more off-the-beaten-path destination, we've got a goodie for you.

The town of Visalia, located in central California's San Joaquin Valley, is a prime destination to do a little wildflower spotting this spring. That's because it's home to the Blossom Trail, which takes visitors on a journey through some of the 120 crops that grow in and around Visalia.

Starting in late February, the fruit and nut trees, including orange, plum, almond, peach, and apricot trees, burst into spring with a vibrant show of pink and white blossoms. According to Visit Visalia, visitors are more than welcome to come take a self-guided drive to see the blooms for themselves on the Blossom Trail.

Landscape views of blooms in spring in California Credit: Courtesy of Visit Visalia

On the trail, visitors can stop and literally smell the flowers, take photos, and even visit the small farms dotting the map to pick up everything from local dairy products to fruits and vegetables fresh from the field. You can even pick your own fruit at places like Big L Ranch, a 10-acre ranch that grows blueberries, which are ready to harvest in May, and Naylor's Organic Family Farm, which has a three-acre area where guests can harvest stone fruits like apricots, nectarines, peaches, and plums. And, per Visit California's recommendation, if you come on a Saturday, make sure to make your way into town at some point to visit the Visalia Farmers Market, to pick up more goodies from 60 different farmers.

As for straight-up wildflowers, Visit Visalia recommends stopping at Homer Ranch Preserve, a ranch with more than 1,800 acres along Dry Creek, which the tourism bureau says is home to a "significant portion of one of the largest, healthiest, and last remaining sycamore alluvial woodlands."