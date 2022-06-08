One of New England's Dreamiest Gardens Is About to Bloom With Thousands of Sunflowers — How to Visit

Vermont is about to get just a little more summer cheer thanks to the massive sunflowers at the Billings Farm & Museum.

The farm, located in Woodstock, Vermont, is famous for its annual sunflower bloom, which takes up more than 20,000 square feet and features thousands of sunflowers.

The farm is set to open this year on June 24. It's expecting the bloom to peak toward the end of July through mid-August. Blooms, the farm shared in a statement, can last through early September.

Sunflower maze and blooms at Billings Farm in Woodstock, Vermont Credit: Courtesy of Billings Farm and Museum

It's indeed an Instagram-worthy spot, all created and maintained by master gardener Ben Pauly, who works at the nearby Woodstock Inn & Resort and has a passion for landscape design and a degree in architecture. Pauly has used these tools to create one of the largest sunflower gardens in the United States.

Visitors can expect blooms ranging in size from 18 inches to towering 14-foot-tall sunbursts, all planted in a maze-like structure that guests can meander through. Guests are encouraged to snap as many photos as they'd like and share it all on social media using the hashtag #VTSunflowerHouse. As a bonus, visitors who post a photo using this hashtag will be entered to win Billings Farm cheese.

Sunflowers in a morning fog Credit: Courtesy of Woodstock Inn & Resort

Beyond the sunflowers, Pauly has also crafted other garden masterpieces, including the Heirloom Garden, Permaculture Garden, and the Chef's Garden. There's also the Pollinator Garden and the Herb Garden.

In the Heirloom Garden, visitors will find produce that would have been grown in Vermont in the 1890s, including plants selected from an 1886 Billings Farm seed order, like the Bull Nose Peppers, Bear Paw Popcorn, and Tall Telephone Peas.

Walking around the Permaculture Garden, visitors will find several low-maintenance plants like asparagus, blueberries, elderberries, and can learn about planting similar items in their home gardens.

The Chef's Garden is meant to also serve as inspiration for visitors who want to exercise their green thumbs. Here, they'll find the Pizza Garden, filled with all the ingredients to make a pie like wheat, tomatoes, and basil, and the Victory Garden, a throwback to the WWII gardening style meant to promote home-grown fruits and veggies. And, like these two, the Herb Garden stands as a great inspiration for planting flavorful things in a home garden for cooking and medicinal use.

Sunflower maze and blooms at Billings Farm in Woodstock, Vermont Credit: Courtesy of Billings Farm and Museum

Last but certainly not least, the Pollinator Garden is meant to promote visits from pollinators like bees and butterflies.