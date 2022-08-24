21 Best Things to Do in Jackson Hole — Including National Parks, Hot Springs, and Cowboy Bars

There are plenty of beautiful mountain towns in the West, but Jackson Hole has long stood out. The Wyoming town sits in a mountain valley surrounded by jutting peaks and open wildlands. It's home to animals like moose, elk, and bears, in addition to real-life cowboys and cowgirls who frequent many of the stops on this list.

In Jackson, you can start the day deep in the wilderness, surrounded by nature, and end it at a cowboy-themed bar filled with locals and live music. This blend of nature and culture is part of what makes Jackson Hole such a special place.

Here are 21 of the best things to do in Jackson Hole.

Snow King Mountain Resort

Snow King Mountain Resort isn't Jackson's biggest, but it's the most accessible. The summer playground and winter ski hill is right in town, providing easy access to the mountain sports locals love. During the summer, you can bike, ride the gondola, or zip down the mountain in a coaster, while in the winter, the slopes are reserved for skiers and snowboarders who come to take in the views before making their descent.

Grand Teton National Park

strickke/Getty Images

Part of what makes Jackson Hole so special is its direct access to some of the nation's best national parks. Grand Teton National Park, home to the magnificent Teton Range, sits just north of the city. Within the park, you'll find beautiful alpine lakes, hundreds of miles of trails, and plentiful wildlife, including bears, moose, and elk.

Astoria Hot Springs

Situated on the bank of the Snake River just 20 minutes south of Jackson is a source of natural thermal water that's funneled into a series of natural hot spring pools. Soaking in the mineral-rich waters of Astoria Hot Springs is a Jackson Hole must — especially since entry fees support the Astoria Park Conservancy, which protects the area's natural resources and provides community programming.

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

christiannafzger/Getty Images

In the winter, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort draws some of the world's best skiers and boarders. But in reality, the "extreme" mountain, which is home to the iconic Corbet's Couloir, has a little something for everyone — even total beginners. In the summer, ski runs transform into hiking and biking trails, and long days leave plenty of time for alfresco dining and enjoying the mountain's ropes course.

Persephone Bakery

It's almost impossible to express the deliciousness that awaits at Persephone. Jackson Hole's most beloved bakery, which now has three locations, is a must if you enjoy French-inspired food — from wonderfully light croissants to hearty quiches. We suggest swinging by their cafe near the Town Square and eating your way through the menu.

Town Square

MaryAnne Nelson/Getty Images

It may be cliché, but did you really experience Jackson if you didn't walk through the Town Square and get your photo taken under the iconic antler arches? Fun fact: The eye-catching arches were made by hand using an estimated 2,000 elk antlers shed on the nearby National Elk Refuge.

Darwin Ranch

If Jackson Hole is a bit too much for you, make your way east to the remote Darwin Ranch. This spot is known for its quiet, wild setting (it butts up against the Gros Ventre Wilderness), as well as its exceptional food and dude ranch experiences. At Darwin, you can spend the day fishing in Snake River, riding horses, and sitting by an open fire, cocktail in hand.

Jackson Hole Rodeo

Bloomberg/Getty Images

In the summer, no trip to Jackson is complete without a night under the stars at the Jackson Hole Rodeo. Every year, the outdoor arena welcomes ropers and bronco riders who come to put on a show for a stadium full of fans. Not into rodeo? Come for the food (and beer).

Bar T 5 Wagon Cookout

For a true — and literal — taste of the Old West, head to the Double H Bar. Their renowned Bar T 5 cookout includes a ride in a horse-drawn covered wagon and a three-hour dinner and show in the stunning Cache Creek Canyon outside town.

Million Dollar Cowboy Bar

Courtesy of Visit Jackson Hole

Set right off the Town Square, the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar sits under a neon cowboy on a bucking bronco. Inside, the Wild West theme continues with saddle-topped bar seats and rustic cowboy decor. It's the best place in Jackson to, quite literally, saddle up to the bar and enjoy live music.

Stagecoach Bar

Just a few miles west of Jackson Hole at the base of Teton Pass lies a bar that has been a local favorite since 1942. The historic Stagecoach Bar — known simply as "the Coach" by locals — is the place to go for a drink, affordable eats, and the chance to rub elbows with loyal local clientele.

Jackson Hole Winery

Courtesy of Visit Jackson Hole

As you might imagine, making a good bottle of wine at 6,000-plus feet can be challenging. But after years of experimenting, the folks at Jackson Hole Winery have it nailed. In addition to serving up glass after glass of their pinot noir and viognier, the winery sits at the base of the Teton Range, providing some of the best views you'll ever get from a winery.

Jenny Lake

One of the most popular destinations within Grand Teton National Park is Jenny Lake — and for good reason. The beautiful lake is often thought of as the park's centerpiece. It's easily accessible, and from the eastern shore, you'll get stunning views of Teewinot Mountain and Mount Saint John.

Yellowstone National Park

Ignacio Palacios/Getty Images

The nation's first national park is also one of the most popular — and it just so happens to sit directly north of Jackson Hole. Yellowstone National Park, which turned 150 in 2022, is known for its plentiful geysers (including Old Faithful) and wildlife, including grizzly bears.

National Elk Refuge

Arguably the best place in the world to watch elk is National Elk Refuge, which is adjacent to the city of Jackson Hole. The refuge's resident elk herd roams the almost 25,000 acres of grasslands, forest, and wetlands that have been protected for them. In addition to viewing the animals from lookout points along the road, you can take a tour onto the refuge for an up-close look.

Snake River Brewing

Courtesy of Visit Jackson Hole

Every good mountain town has a team of brewers crafting locally inspired beer. And the offerings in Jackson don't disappoint, particularly the brews coming out of Snake River Brewing, which has been in operation since 1994. This little haven sits right off the Town Square and serves up a handful of award-winning beers complemented by refined comfort food.

Jackson Hole Playhouse

aimintang/Getty Images

When you step into the Jackson Hole Playhouse, you enter a completely different world. The rustic performing arts theater offers a stellar dinner and a show, both with an Old West feel. It's a must, especially if it's your first time in Jackson Hole.

Whitewater Rafting

Teacherdad48/Getty Images

Just west of town, Snake River winds its way along the base of the Tetons. One of the best ways to see the valley — and get a close look at wildlife like moose, elk, and eagles — is by booking a rafting trip with one of the city's many vendors.

National Museum of Wildlife Art

Courtesy of Visit Jackson Hole

The National Museum of Wildlife Art is the only museum in the country that's dedicated solely to wildlife art — and it's fitting that it's found just outside Jackson, near the famed National Elk Refuge. At the museum, you'll see works by artists like Georgia O'Keeffe and Andy Warhol alongside local pieces.

Aerial Tram

Courtesy of Visit Jackson Hole

There's nothing quite like the magic of hopping in a gondola car and being swept up a mountain in a mere 12 minutes. Along the way, you'll climb more than 4,000 vertical feet and enjoy staggering views of the Tetons and Jackson Hole valley. Even better, you'll be greeted at the top by warm, gourmet waffles — with everything from Nutella to peanut butter and bacon — from the team at Corbet's Cabin.

Dog Sledding

Courtesy of Visit Jackson Hole

One of the most unique things you can do in Jackson Hole in the winter is go dog sledding. There's nothing quite like being pulled by a team of highly trained dogs through some of Wyoming's most stunning landscapes. To up the ante, you can even book a tour that ends with a soak at a natural hot spring.