Swing Over a Waterfall at This Riverfront Villa in Bali

Bali's Zen Hideaway offers a tranquil natural setting away from the hustle and bustle of the destination's tourist hotspots.

Airbnb Zen Getaway Retreat Ubud Bali Swing Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The property, which includes two sister properties available for rent on Airbnb, invites guests into a two-level wooden teak house that dates back 150 years.

Here, visitors will find majestic views of the nearby valley and waterfall, the Ayung River, and its surrounding rice fields, all of which can be enjoyed either from the comfort of your bed or from the teetering swing that sits on the property.

Located just 20 minutes from Ubud, the space is ideal for those in search of an off-the-grid retreat where they can unwind and take in the sights of Mount Agung and Bali's natural gems.

"Other than a few roadside shops, there isn't much activity here — no bars or cafes or shopping — which is why we love it," the listing reads.

The residence is located on two floors of the wooden space and includes an open air living room and dining space, a master bedroom, a small study, an open-air kitchen, and a separate one bedroom guesthouse that doubles up as a meditation room and connects to the main home via a wooden footbridge.

