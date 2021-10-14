The World's Highest Infinity Pool Is Coming to Dubai — With 360-degree Views of the City

Dubai has no shortage of mind-blowing attractions that are unique to the ever-luxe destination. From its human-made islands and lavish theme parks to its famous skyscrapers and five-star hotels, the city has plenty of over-the-top sights and activities to keep visitors entertained. But the latest addition to its long list of must-visit sights is impressive even by Dubai standards.

Enter: Aura Skypool, the world's highest 360-degree infinity pool and lounge.

AURA Palm view West in Dubai Credit: Courtesy of AURA

Located on the 50th floor of the luxury Palm Tower hotel and residential complex, the stunning 8,340-square-foot infinity pool is suspended 656 feet in the air. Visitors can take in uninterrupted views of Dubai landmarks like Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, and Ain Dubai from a bird's-eye view while leisurely sipping a cocktail or taking a dip.

The pool wraps around a lounge with a deck where custom-made sunbeds and lounges will help guests unwind. Lush greenery and natural materials add a Zen vibe to the lounge and elegantly bring the outdoors in. And when you work up an appetite, Aura's Lounge & Bar offers pan-Asian dishes created by head chef Craig Best.

"As the first and highest 360-degree infinity pool, Aura will not only offer an exceptional experience, but will also act as another focal destination that provides visitors with panoramic access to Palm Jumeirah's brilliant architecture as well as key surrounding landmarks that have been pivotal to Dubai's growth as a touristic destination," Omar Khoory, chief assets officer at Nakheel, the developer behind Palm Jumeirah and Aura Skypool, said in a statement released to Travel + Leisure.