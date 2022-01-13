This Luxe Winter Destination Just Debuted a Rooftop 'Diamond Dome' for Après-ski
Aspen Snowmass is celebrating its 75th anniversary season this winter, and The Gant Aspen hotel is here to celebrate.
This season, the slopeside luxury resort is inviting skiers, snowboarders, and lodge bunnies to honor the mountain's rich story with a festive new seasonal pop-up, inspired by the "diamond" anniversary.
The hotel has erected the 75th Anniversary Rooftop Diamond Dome perched on its rooftop terrace that happens to gaze out to Aspen's Silver Queen Gondola. The dome is now Aspen's only rooftop bubble experience for private après-ski drinks.
Inside the dome, guests are greeted with chic décor, including cozy furnishings and plentiful faux fur throws to stay warm, along with a space heater, and a fully see-through siding so guests can watch the sunset over the idyllic mountain town. Once seated, guests can order from a menu of signature food and drink offerings.
The Diamond Dome is exclusive to resort guests and seatings are offered twice daily in three-hour increments at 3 and 6 p.m. As for the prerequisite of staying at the hotel in order to reserve a dome, don't worry, you'll want to book a stay at The Gant anyway.
The hotel is an ideal spot for a ski getaway, as it is situated on five private acres at the base of Aspen Mountain. Its residential-style accommodations also make it an excellent escape for families, groups of friends, or those looking to take a longer holiday, as rooms feature full kitchens, dining rooms, wood-burning fireplaces, private balconies, and more. Guests also have access to other resort amenities and services, including grocery delivery and an on-site concierge
Ready to book your stay and dome experience? Reservations for the dome are required with a $250 food and drink minimum via the concierge. See booking options here.
