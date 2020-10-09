This Japanese Theme Park Is Offering Rentable Office Space on Its Ferris Wheel

Japan's latest solution to the WFH blues during the pandemic may be the most fun option yet.

Last month, the country opened it's national parks to office workers, installing Wi-Fi hotspots and power strips in the middle of nature. But in case you’re in the market for a more whimsical workplace, a theme park in Japan is now offering remote workers the chance to rent a Ferris wheel gondola and spend your workday going, quite literally, round and round in circles.

Amusement park Yomiuriland announced an “Amusement Workation” package to bring in professionals working remotely.

For $18 per person or $34 per pair (1,900 or 3,600 yen respectively), you can spend the workday at a “work booth” near the theme park’s pool. As part of the package, remote workers receive a table, chairs, Wi-Fi, and outlets for their day. But the most exciting perk is an hour-long reservation on the park’s Ferris wheel — which, yes, is equipped with Wi-Fi.

The packages are available starting Oct. 15 and offer poolside work time from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. When it’s time to clock out, visiting workers can enjoy all that the theme park has to offer, including a botanical garden and haunted house.

The backdrop would certainly be more entertaining than traditional Zoom backgrounds. On a clear day, it is possible to see Mt. Fuji and Tokyo’s skyscrapers from the top of the Ferris wheel.

Visitors will have to obey new health and safety rules due to the pandemic. Masks are required when it’s not possible to maintain social distancing, according to the park’s website, and some attractions or shops may be closed.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 30 Japanese theme parks have asked visitors to refrain from screaming onboard roller coasters to avoid potential contamination between passengers.