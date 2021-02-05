The World's Tallest Swing Ride Makes Its Debut in Dubai

Theme park thrill seekers can now soar to new heights on the world's tallest swing ride, which debuted at Bollywood Parks Dubai last month. The Bollywood SkyFlyer opened on Jan. 21, rising 460 feet in the air and knocking the previous record holder, the 450-foot-tall Orlando Starflyer, out of the top position, CNN reported.

The thrilling ride incorporates both the experiences of hang-gliding and swinging, along with the sensations of lifting, dropping, and rotating at different paces, the amusement park's site describes. The ride has 12 sets of double seats that move around a mammoth tower, so that guests are treated to sprawling park views while in motion. "It is a unique attraction that appeals to both young and old, the adventurous and not so adventurous," the ride description reads.

The record-setting ride took 600 days to build and another 120 days to install using 421 tons of steel, the park's general manager Milton D'Souza told CNN.

The COVID-19 pandemic had shut down operations for months, but the park decided to use that downtime to "revamp" and add new attractions. "We used the time to create and build a brand-new area in the park that we call the Mela Zone, which is home to the majority of the nine new rides at Bollywood Parks Dubai," D'Souza told CNN.

Bollywood Parks Dubai isn't done for the year — they'll also open the area's first and only wooden roller coaster in 2021, CNN reports.