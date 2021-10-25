Wonder Woman Flight of Courage is expected to open to the public in summer 2022.

The World's Tallest and Longest Single-rail Roller Coaster Is Coming to Six Flags Magic Mountain

Thrill seekers in California will soon be able to ride the world's tallest and longest single-rail coaster when Six Flags Magic Mountain opens its record-breaking ride next year.

The new ride, Wonder Woman Flight of Courage, is expected to open to the public in the summer of 2022 as the Southern California park's 20th roller coaster, according to reps for Six Flags, who added that with this ride the park will have the most coasters of any theme park in the world.

"This is an historic milestone for our park as we introduce the latest addition to our unrivaled coaster dynasty… Our partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment makes this accomplishment even more exciting, as we integrate the legacy of an iconic DC Super Hero into the theming of the ride," Don McCoy, the park's president, said in a statement.

Aerial view of Wonder Woman Flight Of Courage at Six Flags Magic Mountain Credit: Courtesy of Six Flags Entertainment

The ride, which will be built in the DC Universe area of the park, will feature 3,300 feet of track, an elevation of 131 feet, an 87-degree first drop, and speeds of up to 58 MPH. When park goers enter the line, they will be greeted with Greek-influenced architecture and tropical landscaping before being "immersed" in Wonder Woman's life and the story of "how she obtained her super powers."

In addition to the new ride, the park plans to expand the DC Universe and add a new restaurant and bar experience.

This isn't the park's first thrilling addition: In 2019, Six Flags Magic Mountain added its West Coast Racers ride, the world's first racing launch coaster.

And earlier this year, the park's New Jersey counterpart, Six Flags Great Adventure, opened its Jersey Devil Coaster, another record-breaking single-rail coaster that comes in at 3,000 feet long, just short of California's new project.

Six Flags Magic Mountain is located in Los Angeles County and guests 12 and older are currently required to show proof they have been vaccinated or received a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of arriving.