New Universal Orlando Vacation Package Will Save You Money on Tickets and Hotel Stays

Universal Orlando Resort is offering guests the chance to score some summertime savings with a new multi-day ticket package.

Park goers will be able to purchase four-day park tickets for as low as $79 per person, per day, the Florida theme park announced this week. Tickets allow guests to visit Universal Studios Florida and Universal's Islands of Adventure, but only allow them to enter one theme park each day.

The new multi-day offer must be purchased by Sept. 30 and is valid on select dates through March 31, 2023.

"With the continued expansion over the past few years, Universal Orlando Resort offers a thrilling combination of experiences throughout the resort for families to reclaim their summer vacation – and the destination has a variety of offerings available to help guests plan the epic getaway they crave," the theme park wrote in its announcement.

Currently, one-day tickets to the parks start at $109 for a single park and $164 for a park hopper ticket.

In addition to park tickets, Universal is offering guests 20% off nightly hotel stays at the park's Cabana Bay Beach Resort, which is one of eight Universal Orlando Resort hotels. The discounted deal is available from June 3 to Aug. 13.

The summer travel season is kicking off and Orlando remains one of the top destinations this year. Part of that is due to Universal's rides, which the park is constantly updating. In 2019, the theme park added Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure to its popular Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and last summer, the Jurassic World VelociCoaster opened as the fastest and tallest launch coaster in Florida.

While in Orlando, travelers can visit several other theme parks as well as go for a drive to Florida's Space Coast where they'll find the Kennedy Space Center as well as the state's largest manatee and sea turtle habitats.