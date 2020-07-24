Universal Cancels Halloween Horror Nights in Both Florida and California

The decision comes as both states have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases over the last several weeks.

Universal has canceled its famed Halloween Horror Nights at both the Florida and California parks, the theme park company said on Friday.

The decision, which the company announced on Twitter, comes as both Florida and California have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases over the last several weeks.

“Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood have made the difficult decision to not hold Halloween Horror Nights events this year,” the parks said in a tweet. “Universal Orlando Resort will be focusing exclusively on operating its theme parks for daytime guests, using the enhanced health and safety procedures already in place.”

The company reopened its parks in Orlando on June 5 after being closed since March 15, requiring visitors to wear masks and undergo temperature checks. While Universal CityWalk Hollywood began a phased reopening on June 10, the theme park in California remains closed.

“Universal Studios Hollywood continues to face ongoing business restrictions and uncertainty around its opening timeframe,” the company wrote.

A representative for Universal Orlando Resort did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Travel + Leisure.

Halloween Horror Nights has been a fixture at Universal’s parks for years. In 2019, the theme parks brought "Ghostbusters" to life with themed haunted houses, including a replica of the movie’s famed firehouse.

While the iconic and frightening events have been canceled, the parks promised “this pain will be temporary” and added Halloween Horror Nights “is forever... and will come again.”

In the meantime, theme park lovers looking for a roller coaster fix without actually leaving home can take a virtual ride on Universal Studios Hollywood’s Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ride (just say accio computer).