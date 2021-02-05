Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay Water Park to Reopen This Month

Universal Orlando's water park, Volcano Bay, will reopen to the public later this month after its seasonal closure.

Volcano Bay will welcome back visitors on Saturday, Feb. 27, with the same COVID-19 precautions that were put in place last year. Temperature screenings will be required upon entry for both guests and team members. Social distancing is in place on attractions, including rivers and pools. And every day, the park will undergo "aggressive cleaning and disinfection procedures," according to a press release shared with Travel + Leisure.

On the water park's multi-person raft rides, only one "travel party" is allowed per raft. Lounge chairs around the park have been staggered to promote social distancing between groups.

While guests are required to wear face masks while inside restaurants and retail locations, face masks are not permitted while on the water park's slides or in pools.

Reservations are not required to visit the park, but capacity limits are in place.

"Due to increased demand, while we limit attendance as part of our enhanced procedures, parks may reach capacity more quickly at times throughout the year, and entry to the parks may be limited or unavailable for the day of visit at times throughout the year," the theme park wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Visitors are encouraged to check the park's daily capacity limits on its website or by calling the Universal Orlando Resort Capacity Hotline at 407-817-8317.

Tickets for Volcano Bay are now on sale for visits from Feb. 27. Vacation packages and annual and season packages will be made available "in the weeks ahead."

The theme park reopened to the public in June after closing for several months due to the pandemic. In September, Universal Orlando announced that it would close Volcano Bay two days every week to help with capacity limits. Last year, the theme park also announced a new pricing system, where the cost of the ticket was aligned with the demand for visitation that day.

Theme parks around the country have been allowed to operate at reduced capacity since the summer — which is not the case in California, where theme parks like Disneyland have remained closed for almost a year.

