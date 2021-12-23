Universal Orlando to Reinstate Indoor Mask Mandate Ahead of Christmas — What to Know

Face coverings will be required in all of the park's public indoor locations starting Christmas Eve, regardless of vaccination status.

Universal Orlando Resort will reinstate an indoor mask mandate on Friday, as omicron cases continue to spike throughout the country.

Face coverings will be required in all of the park's public indoor locations starting Christmas Eve, regardless of vaccination status, the park announced. It comes months after the park made masks optional for vaccinated guests.

"The health and safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority," Universal Orlando wrote in its notice. "As a result, face coverings will now be required, effective Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at all public indoor locations within Universal Orlando Resort for both guests and team members regardless of vaccination status — including restaurants, shops, and indoor hotel public areas. Face coverings are also required at all attractions from the moment guests enter the queue to when they exit the experience."

While masks will be mandatory, Universal said it would not ask guests for proof of vaccination. That differs from its California counterpart where the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health requires theme park guests to show proof they have been vaccinated or received a negative COVID-19 test, including at Universal Studios Hollywood. The California theme park also requires face coverings be worn at all times, including both indoors and outdoors.

The crackdown on mask-wearing comes amid the spread of the highly-contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus, which has sickened record numbers of people throughout the United States ahead of the Christmas holiday.

While Universal is just now reinstating a mask mandate, Disney has required guests to wear face masks indoors since July, including on indoor rides, regardless of their vaccination status.

Several states have also re-implemented indoor mask rules in recent weeks, including the state of New York, while cruise lines like Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Carnival Cruise Line have strengthened their mask policies.

