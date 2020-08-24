Universal Orlando Unveils New Ticket Pricing, Temporary Hotel Closures, and More

Universal Orlando recently unveiled more operational changes as the theme park resort continues to adapt amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Universal Orlando recently unveiled new ticket pricing, in which the ticket cost is determined by the date of your visit. That means that tickets can now be more expensive on peak days and less pricey when fewer people plan to visit. In September, the price for a one-day, one-park ticket ranges from $109 on a Tuesday to $130 on a Saturday, according to the website. Disney World already uses this price model at its theme parks.

Universal Orlando also recently announced that Loews Sapphire Falls Resort and Universal’s Aventura Hotel temporarily suspended operations as of Aug. 21. Loews Portofino Bay Hotel and Universal’s Endless Summer Resort — Dockside Inn and Suites are also temporarily closed, leaving the Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort, and Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites as the only open hotels at Universal Orlando.

Starting Sept. 8, Universal’s Volcano Bay — a tropical-themed water park — will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays, according to the park calendar on the Universal Orlando website.

Of course, there’s also some good news. Both Disney World and Universal Orlando are offering great deals on tickets for Florida residents — guests who purchase a one-day, two-park ticket for Universal Orlando can visit every day for free through Dec. 24.