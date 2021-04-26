These are the best theme parks in the United States, according to TripAdvisor.

Editor's Note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure. Some images may depict pre-pandemic conditions.

Jaw-dropping thrill rides and dizzying roller coasters can be found all over the U.S., but which ones are truly the best? Ask TripAdvisor.

With thousands of users and reviews for different attractions around the world, TripAdvisor is a treasure trove of incredible and highly recommended places to visit on your next vacation. We asked the travel review website for the best amusement parks in the U.S., and naturally, there are a lot of amazing ones to choose from.

Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park Credit: Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort

From sea to shining sea, there are plenty of places to enjoy a calming Ferris wheel, ride a classic wooden roller coaster, or scream your head off on a state-of-the-art thrill ride. Of course, Disney World and Disneyland take some of the top spots, since there seems to be something for everyone at these two locations. Disney rides in general tend to be pretty mild in terms of thrills, as both parks are designed to be family-friendly for all ages. But if you're a true coaster lover, there are some incredible parks with record-breaking rides that will truly blow your hair back.

Some locations are owned by beloved international brands, while others are more of a local favorite, but every park listed below practically guarantees a day of fun.

These are the best theme parks in the United States, according to TripAdvisor.

1. Magic Kingdom Park — Orlando, Florida

With classic, family-friendly attractions, beloved Disney characters, and the iconic Cinderella's Castle standing at the center of it all, it's no surprise that Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort claimed the number one spot. This Disney theme park isn't just the most popular among TripAdvisor users — Magic Kingdom was the most-visited theme park in the world in 2019, with nearly 21 million guests.

2. Universal’s Islands of Adventure — Orlando, Florida

Exciting thrill rides, including the new VelociCoaster set to debut this summer, and a Harry Potter-themed land make Universal's Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort a fan-favorite theme park.

3. Disney’s Animal Kingdom — Orlando, Florida

Since opening in 1998, Disney's Animal Kingdom has wowed crowds with its immersive, animal-centric experiences. The 2017 addition of Pandora — The World of Avatar and its incredible Avatar Flight of Passage attraction makes this park a winner for nature lovers and ride enthusiasts alike.

4. Universal Studios Florida — Orlando, Florida

Guests are invited to step inside their favorite films and television shows, including The Simpsons, Harry Potter, and more at Universal Studios Florida, the second of two theme parks at Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal Studios in Hollywood, California Credit: Vitaly Edush/Getty Images

5. Universal Studios Hollywood — Los Angeles, California

This film studio theme park features many of the popular attractions that you'll find at its East Coast counterpart, plus the Studio Tour, a tram ride through movie sets.

Dollywood's eagle statue Credit: Courtesy of Dollywood

6. Dollywood — Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Dolly Parton-owned Dollywood, located in the picturesque Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, offers a unique combination of thrill rides, family-friendly attractions, musical entertainment, and delicious comfort foods.

Visitors arriving at entrance of Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA Credit: Robert Landau/Alamy

7. Disneyland Park — Anaheim, California

The theme park that started the Disney parks empire comes in at number seven on TripAdvisor's list of the best theme parks. Packed with nostalgic experiences and state-of-the-art attractions, Disneyland Park is truly one of the world's most iconic amusement parks.

8. Disney’s Hollywood Studios — Orlando, Florida

Thanks to the addition of Toy Story Land and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, this Disney World theme park has become increasingly popular among guests of all ages who want to follow in their favorite characters' footsteps.

Silver Dollar City amusement park in the Ozark mountains of southwest Missouri Credit: Getty Images

9. Silver Dollar City — Branson, Missouri

Located in Missouri's Ozark Mountains, Silver Dollar City is an 1880s-style theme park with over 40 rides and attractions, plus demonstrations from craftspeople and live entertainment.

10. Disney California Adventure Park — Anaheim, California

This California-inspired park isn't quite as popular as neighboring flagship Disneyland Park, but it's still a top choice for fun attractions and themed lands, including the upcoming Avengers Campus, which is set to open this summer.

Riders round the second hill before making a big drop on opening day of the rebirthed Zippin Pippin roller coaster at Bay Beach Amusement Park in Green Bay, Wisconsin Credit: ZUMA Press Inc/Alamy

11. Bay Beach Amusement Park — Green Bay, Wisconsin

This Green Bay amusement park opened in the 1890s, so it has entertained families for over 100 years. Plus, there's no entrance fee (although guests do have to purchase tickets to enjoy the rides).

12. Fun Spot America — Kissimmee, Florida

Arcade and carnival-style games, as well as classic amusement park rides like bumper cars, go-karts, and more, make this a fun and affordable option in Central Florida.

Knoebels is a free-admission amusement park for families in Pennsylvania Credit: Getty Images

13. Knoebels Amusement Resort — Elysburg, Pennsylvania

As the country's largest free-admission park, Knoebels has something for the whole family, including pay-as-you-go attractions ranging from thrilling coasters to kiddie rides.

Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree swings at Santa's Village Credit: George Disario/Courtesy of Santa's Village

14. Santa’s Village — Jefferson, New Hampshire

It's Christmas all year round at Santa's Village, a holiday-themed amusement park with winter and Christmas-inspired rides and attractions in Jefferson, New Hampshire.

15. Seabreeze Amusement Park — Rochester, New York

Kiddie rides, coasters, a water park, and wholesome family fun are all on offer at this Rochester, New York, amusement park.

A spiraling yellow roller coaster gives riders a thrill at Busch Gardens amusement and wildlife park in Tampa, Florida Credit: Getty Images

16. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay — Tampa, Florida

This African-themed amusement park features exciting rides for the entire family, plus over 200 species of animals at one of the country's most highly accredited zoos.

Funland Amusement Park bumper cars, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware Credit: Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post/Getty Images

17. Funland — Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

No list of America's top amusement parks would be complete without a classic beach boardwalk park. Funland has over a dozen carnival-style rides (mostly geared toward kids), games, an arcade, and more.

18. Dutch Wonderland — Lancaster, Pennsylvania

This kid-friendly amusement park is located just over an hour and a half from Philadelphia, and the world's first-ever Cartoon Network-themed hotel is next door.

19. Canobie Lake Park — Salem, New Hampshire

This amusement park offers over 85 rides and attractions, plus classic snacks like popcorn, caramel apples, lemonade, and more, on Canobie Lake in New Hampshire.

20. Silverwood Theme Park — Athol, Idaho

Located in northern Idaho, Silverwood Theme Park is the northwest's largest theme park, with dozens of waterslides, rides, and attractions.

21. Kentucky Kingdom — Louisville, Kentucky

This Louisville amusement and water park offers six coasters, a Ferris wheel, kid-friendly rides, and more.

Nickelodeon Universe indoor amusement park in the center of the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota Credit: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

22. Nickelodeon Universe — Bloomington, Minnesota

Located at Mall of America in Minnesota, Nickelodeon Universe packs plenty of family-friendly fun in its indoor, cartoon-inspired theme park.

View of Hershey, Pennsylvania, including Hersheypark Credit: Candy Delaney/Getty Images

23. Busch Gardens Williamsburg — Williamsburg, Virginia

Visit Italy, Germany, France, and more all in one afternoon when you go to Busch Gardens Williamsburg, a European-themed amusement park located near the historic Virginia city. What could be better than coasters followed by internationally inspired cuisine?

24. Cedar Point — Sandusky, Ohio

Cedar Point, located on the shores of Lake Erie, is known for thrilling roller coasters (the amusement park has a whopping 18, to be exact) and a history dating back 150 years.

25. Legoland California — Carlsbad, California