Universal Studios Hollywood Will Reopen for a Weekend Dining Experience Filled With Park Favorites

The 'Taste of Universal' will begin on March 12 for weekend visits.

Universal Studios Hollywood will reopen to the public with a new outdoor dining and shopping experience on Friday, March 12.

The "Taste of Universal," announced this week, will allow visitors back into Universal Studios, under new COVID-19 protocol, to enjoy their favorite food from the park, according to a press release shared with Travel+ Leisure on Thursday.

Although rides and shows will not be operating, visitors will be able to walk around their favorite areas of the park, enter stores, take pictures with characters and eat some of the park's best dishes that they may be missing after its prolonged closure.

More than 70 culinary options will be available at the event with 30 of which are completely new for the event.

At Springfield, U.S.A., visitors will be able to dine on their favorite 'Simpsons'-inspired food including a Krusty Burger, Suds McDuff's Hot Dog, and Lard Lad Donuts. At The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, fish and chips, sticky toffee pudding, and, of course, Butterbeer will be available. Guests will also be able to enter shops like Ollivanders, Honeydukes, and the Owl Post.

Hollywood & Dine will also be open with fare from Cocina Mexicana and City Snack Shop.

The experience is open Friday through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m

Image zoom Credit: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Guests who visit "Taste of Universal" will be privy to brand-new parts of the park.

The new The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash, attraction shop will open for the first time. And the Minion Cafe will offer new kid-approved food like grilled cheese sandwiches with meatballs and Nutella banana pudding.

Visitors will have to take a temperature check before entering the park and must wear a face mask throughout their visit. Controlled capacity limits will be in effect, with limited capacity at all CityWalk venues. All food locations, restrooms and high touch points will undergo rigorous cleaning and disinfecting throughout the day. And contactless payment options are encouraged wherever possible.

Tickets start at $44 plus tax for adults and $25 plus tax for kids aged three to nine. Discounts are available for annual and season pass members. Tickets will cover the cost of five culinary choices (three for kids), with the ability to purchase more. Vegan and vegetarian options are available.

Last week, Disney California Adventure introduced a similar dining and shopping experience for visitors that will kick off on March 18.