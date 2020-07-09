Get a Sneak Peek of Universal Studios' Super Nintendo World in Japan

Videos on Twitter are letting us in on the progress of this exciting new theme park.

Nintendo fans, get ready to put this theme park on your bucket list.

According to Hypebeast, new footage of the Super Nintendo World theme park in Osaka, Japan has surfaced online. Footage that has been going around social media shows elements from a Super Mario-themed land that basically looks just like the colorful world of the game.

In a video that surfaced on Twitter, the land has the signature, bright green rolling hills of Mario’s world, as well as Bowser’s Castle, spinning coins, piranha plants, toadstools, and characters like Yoshi, Goombas, and Koopa Troopas, Hypebeast reported.

In addition, another video shows Thwomp, one of Mario’s nemeses, in action as it jerks up and down, according to Nintendo Life. A third video shows the theme park land at night, showing off the dramatic lighting of Bowser’s Castle and Thwomp’s glowing, red eyes.

According to Nintendo Life, Super Nintendo World was meant to open alongside the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which have been postponed until 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It’s unclear when the theme park will open, given the global outbreak, though Nintendo Life reported that the opening may happen either in Fall 2020 or sometime in 2021.

Naturally, since Mario isn’t the only game made by Nintendo, fans can expect that the amusement park will have many lands themed after its many classic video games. Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said in a statement to shareholders for the game company’s 80th anniversary, “Super Nintendo World is composed of numerous attractions, shops, and restaurants designed to allow people to experience the world of Nintendo IP in real life.” He also said in the statement that the amusement park may expand to locations in Singapore and the United States pending the opening of the park in Japan.

The statement continues to say that opening date for the park in Japan will greatly depend on policies for managing large crowds and other operations in the wake of coronavirus.