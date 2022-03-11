Super Nintendo World Is Coming to the U.S. Next Year for a First-of-its-kind Theme Park

The First SUPER NINTENDO WORLD in the U.S. is Set to Open at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023

A Super Nintendo World is coming to Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023, the theme park shared with Travel + Leisure. The park will be the first of its kind in the United States.

The new Super Nintendo World, which will open in a newly expanded area of the park, will include both rides and interactive areas, promising an immersive jump into the world of Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and more.

"Super Nintendo World was conceived in partnership with Nintendo and the visionaries at Universal Creative to deliver exhilarating entertainment with innovative technological achievements inspired by characters and video games that have appealed to generations of Nintendo fans for over 40 years," according to a statement from Nintendo World released to Travel + Leisure. The statement also said the park would be a "visual spectacle of vibrant colors and architectural ingenuity."

In addition to the attractions itself, guests will have the opportunity to truly immerse themselves in Nintendo with themed shopping and dining. And for those who can't wait until next year, the park will soon turn one of its retail stores into a Super Nintendo World shopping experience, complete with Mario and Luigi-themed apparel, plush Yoshi, Mario, Bowser, and Luigi toys, and more.

The Universal Studios Hollywood addition comes months after Super Nintendo World opened in Japan last year, featuring rides that put park-goers right in the middle of their favorite games like Mario Kart. And in 2024, Universal Studios Japan plans to expand with the world's first Donkey Kong-themed area, including a new roller coaster and interactive experiences.

In Japan, the park also offers Nintendo-themed food like a super mushroom pizza bowl, Piranha Plant caprese salad, and the "?" Block tiramisu, according to the park's website.

This isn't Universal's first immersive themed land in the U.S. The park currently welcomes visitors to travel to iconic locations in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at its Florida location, including venturing to the village of Hogsmeade, where you can sample Butterbeer and mail a letter by Owl Post, and Diagon Alley, where you can shop for wands or exchange muggle money for Gringotts bank notes.