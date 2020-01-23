The New 'Secret Life of Pets' Ride Will Turn You Into One of the Pups

Image zoom Atlaspix / Alamy Stock Photo

When The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash opens at Universal Studios Hollywood this spring, you won’t just see your favorite characters from the blockbuster film — you’ll become one.

The California theme park’s new attraction will take riders on a journey through New York City to reach a pet adoption event and, using facial recognition technology, it will actually transform passengers to look like stray puppies in search of their forever homes.

Upon boarding vehicles that look like cardboard boxes, riders will encounter all of the famed franchise’s familiar fuzzy friends and feel what it’s like to be one of the pets throughout their metropolitan adventure. Yes, the lovable cats and dogs — and rabbit — that comprised the blockbuster film series will all appear within the ride, as the full film cast, including Dana Carvey, Jenny Slate, Tiffany Haddish, and Patton Oswalt, were just announced to be reprising their roles for Universal Studios Hollywood’s new attraction.

With a mix of multimedia formats including projection mapping, animated figures, and “hyper-realistic media,” the lovable Pomeranian Gidget, the shaggy dog Duke, and terrier Max are all slated to appear within the Manhattan-based ride. Still, the most surprising character encounter will no doubt be with the newly-domesticated Snowball. The firecracker rabbit, voiced by comedian Kevin Hart in the films, will instead be operated by a live puppeteer, making the ride as full of surprises as the films.

The attraction will open at Universal Studios Hollywood in Spring 2020. No specific date has been released, but it is likely to be open in the next few months, well in time for future summertime vacations.