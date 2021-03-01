Peppa Pig Gets Her Own Theme Park — Opening at Legoland Florida in 2022

The new amusement park at Legoland Florida Resort will surely be filled with plenty of laughs — and snorts.

This little piggy got her own theme park! Legoland Florida Resort in Winter Haven is set to debut the world's first standalone Peppa Pig amusement park in 2022, Merlin Entertainments announced in a statement on Thursday.

The beloved four-year-old character from the British animated series will have an entire park dedicated to her, featuring rides, interactive attractions, play areas, and live shows. And, of course, there will be Peppa's very favorite thing: muddy puddles.

Image zoom Credit: MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS

The new park is part of a partnership between Merlin Entertainments, which operates Legoland, and Hasbro, which owns the Peppa Pig brand. It will be geared toward the same preschool market that the show attracts, creating a "playful place perfect for a first theme park experience," the release states.

"Working with our partners at Hasbro, we are excited to be taking the next step in creating this fully immersive theme park, which will bring to life even more of the sights, sounds, and experiences that family audiences know and love so much from Peppa's world," Merlin Entertainments' Mark Fisher said in a statement. "It's guaranteed to be a truly memorable day out for families and something to really look forward to visiting."

Simply called the Peppa Pig Theme Park, it will be its own separately ticketed park, apart from the other Legoland areas. Annual passes will be available for the singular park, but there will also be an option that includes Legoland Theme Park, Legoland Water Park, and other Merlin Entertainments attractions in the area.